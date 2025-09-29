The Dallas Cowboys are looking to redeem themselves this year after missing out on the postseason last year. Their start to the new campaign hasn't exactly been ideal, as they've lost two games (one against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and another against the seemingly improved Chicago Bears) heading into play for their Week 4 clash against the Green Bay Packers. And this matchup certainly delivered some thrills — even though no team came out on top in a 40-40 draw.

The Cowboys made a piece of ignominious history on Sunday in the process of failing to win at home against the Packers. As pointed out by Dante Koplowitz-Fleming of NFL Network, the Cowboys became the first team (among 300 previous instances) to fail to win a game in which they scored 40 or more points without turning the ball over a single time.

In the dying embers of the game, the Cowboys took a 37-34 lead, taking back control of the game after the Packers went ahead on a touchdown with 3:05 remaining in the contest.

While that drive was remarkable considering Dallas' impressive return following the kickoff, them scoring in that short amount of time left enough seconds for the Packers to send the game to overtime, forcing a tie eventually after both teams settled for field goals in the extra period.

Article Continues Below

Cowboys can cling on to hope with good offensive night vs. Packers

Old friend Micah Parsons lined up against his former team on Sunday, but the Cowboys still made mincemeat of the Packers' defense for most of the night. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 31 of 40 passes on the night for 319 yards and three touchdowns, which should be a welcome sign for Dallas.

Any defensive improvement would be huge for the Cowboys if they manage to keep this offensive pace going for their Week 5 contest against the New York Jets.