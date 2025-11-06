Tragedy found the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with the passing of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. It brought back a tough memory of the last conversation for Mike Zimmer. And here are the tragic details of Kneeland’s passing, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

A statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding the passing of #Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland: https://t.co/0YmjtttqlW pic.twitter.com/lX0zmGjnz7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Cowboys released a statement about the incident, according to cowboyswire.com.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland was in his second NFL season

The Cowboys drafted Kneeland in the second round with the No. 56 overall pick. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, totaling 14 tackles, two for loss, and three quarterback hits. This year, in seven games with three starting assignments, Kneeland totaled a sack, 12 tackles, three for loss, and one quarterback hit.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer talked earlier this season about the impact Kneeland was beginning to make for the team. He specifically talked about his consistency, according to cowboyswire.com.

“Same guy every day,” Schottenheimer said. “The guy that the world saw run around on that football field and play physical and get the sack and chase things down. And he had a great strip attempt on Saquon that didn’t come out. He is the same guy each and every single day. The consistency is what jumps off the film, even at someone like myself that's around them every day.”

Before the season, Kneeland talked about the game slowing down for him in his second year, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Just being able to come in, obviously understanding the game, and being able to develop and not have to worry about all the things that come with being a rookie,” Kneeland said. “Shoot, just being able to focus on football, and fully focus on football, I think, is a huge thing, compared to this time last year.”

Also, he talked about his chance to be versatile.

“Just being able to move around — the more you can do, the better you're going to be,” Kneeland said. “I think, obviously, just working on this year, this offseason, I've been a lot of getting my knee back from last year, and just being able to be healthy, be able to come off the ball, utilize my hands.”