The Dallas Cowboys announced that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away, and many people, such as coaches and players, have reacted to the news. One of the coaches was former Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who shared what his last conversation with Kneeland was.

“He was a great person, eager to learn .. wanted to be great. He didn’t take any crap from anyone on the field. He studied hard-loved playing the game . Tough,” Zimmer said. “My last conversation with him was keep being you you’re going to have a great career.”

The team did not disclose any information on how Kneeland died. Jonathan Perzley, Kneeland's agent, wrote a statement about his client.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley said in a statement. “I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.

“My heart aches for his family, his teammates and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

Kneeland was drafted by the Cowboys in 2024 with their second-round pick. He had 15 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss, and six quarterback hurries this season. He missed two games this season and six games last season with an injury.

In the Cowboys' latest game against the Arizona Cardinals, he scored the team's first touchdown after recovering a blocked punt.