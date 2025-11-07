Marshawn Kneeland's family has released a statement following the tragic passing of the Dallas Cowboys defensive end.

“We are devastated by this tremendous loss and are still processing the depth of our grief,” Marshawn’s family wrote in a joint Nov. 6 Facebook statement. “As Marshawn was making his mark on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys, he held an even more special place off the field—as a devoted son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, grandson, and friend.”

The NFL star had three siblings: AJ Kneeland, Shawn Kneeland, and Yahmya Kneeland, and the family spoke about the professional athlete's character.

“He was kind, determined, humble, and full of love,” they wrote. “His light shone brightly in every life he touched, and his spirit will continue to live on through the countless hearts he inspired.”

They concluded the message with sharing their thankfulness of the support that they have received during this difficult time.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, fans, and the community,” they concluded. “During this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we come together as a family to honor and remember Marshawn’s life and legacy.”

Details surrounding Marshawn Kneeland's death

Kneeland was found dead of an apparent suicide, according to The Associated Press. His death occurred on Thursday, Nov. 6, after the NFL star allegedly evaded authorities in his vehicle and fled the scene of an accident on foot on Wednesday around 10:39 PM.

The NFL star's girlfriend told police that the athlete suffered from mental health issues and that he would “end it all” prior to his death, according to TMZ. She told police that she had received a concerning message from Kneeland and tried to contact his agent. Kneeland's body was located around 1:30 AM Thursday with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Frisco police said Thursday they are investigating the suicide.

The Cowboys defensive end was in his second season in the NFL. The Cowboys drafted him in the second round with the No. 56 overall pick. He just made his first touchdown during Monday's game (Nov. 3) against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys released a statement following Kneeland's death, per Cowboyswire.com.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”