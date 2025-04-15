Mel Kiper Jr. has the Dallas Cowboys reaching in the first round. Meanwhile, social media diva Micah Parsons embarked on a college football rant. And if those two things aren’t ridiculous enough, Rich Eisen pleaded with Jerry Jones to trade up for Travis Hunter.

It’s 2025, and as long as somebody says it, it’s a story. So why not? Have at it, Rich Eisen.

“Jerry Jones, go trade for Travis Hunter. Do it,” Eisen said. “Go trade for Travis Hunter. You need an injection of superstardom. You need it, (and) you know you want (it).”

OK, let’s talk about how unrealistic this scenario would be.

Could Cowboys trade for WR Travis Hunter?

First, let play the sleeping general manager game. Let’s pretend Hunter will make it past the Cleveland Browns at No. 2. And then let’s say the snoring New York Giants don’t take him at No. 3. Neither of those teams would be dumb enough to trade down nine or 10 spots, unless the Cowboys offered Parsons and a bunch of draft picks. But we have to assume here they are dumb enough to pass on Hunter, right?

Then you have the New England Patriots. What would the Cowboys have to pony up to get the No. 4 pick if the Browns and Giants have an epic fail on draft day? It’s mind-boggling. It's not impossible, though, because NFL teams can be downright dumb.

That’s why the Cowboys keep winning the draft almost every year and getting guys like Micah Parsons because no other teams have enough foresight to project the kind of player he would become,.

Eisen continued his fantasy with “What makes sense is you’re paying Dak what you’re paying him, and you're paying CeeDee what you’re paying him, and you're paying Micah what you have to pay him,” Eisen said. “You’re paying Diggs, and you’re paying all the stars of your team.

“You trade draft capital of the future to get one of the biggest stars to come to this team since Randy Moss wanted to show up. This is what we’re talking about here, because it checks every box.”

Great. Wait, Eisen isn’t a Cowboys fan, right? Why does he want them to get Hunter? Maybe it’s tongue in cheek? Or maybe he thinks the salary imbalance, already overloading the Cowboys, would get worse quickly with Hunter on the books.

Dallas would likely have to trade this year’s No. 12 overall pick along with next year’s first-round pick, and this year’s No. 2 pick (44 overall). That’s a lot of capital for a player who has yet to play one down in the NFL.

Wait, you say, he’s a “generational talent.” Good. How’s that working out for the Jacksonville Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence?