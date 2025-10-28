Coming off a loss that left Dallas Cowboys’ coach Brian Schottenheimer sleepless, the team is still dealing with the Trevon Diggs situation. It begs the question: Has Diggs played his last Dallas game? Owner Jerry Jones gave an honest take, according to a post on X by Joseph Hoyt.

“Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan if he thinks there's a scenario where Trevon Diggs has played his last game with the Cowboys. “I don't see that today at all.”

Hoyt also posted this comment from Jones.

“Diggs' biggest problem is he's injured, and it's not the same knee he was doing his rehab with. That's his No. 1 challenge. Unfortunately, he's got a handful of challenges here that are injury-related.”

Cowboys’ CB Trevon Diggs seems to have uncertain future

Jones said he expects Diggs to be back in a Cowboys uniform before the season ends. That comes despite the IR designation, according to dallascowboys.com

“We look at it [as] more four games,” Jones said. “The biggest thing with him was just getting him to where he can practice day in and day out. He's had two previous knee injuries that were significant. And they creep up on him during the week and bother him.”

“We just felt between the concussion and the knees that we just needed to get him the opportunity to be 100%. And then I think he can really be helpful to us.”

There is talk that the Cowboys might move on from Diggs, according to ESPN.

“Diggs has not made much of an impact since signing his extension in 2023,” Todd Archer wrote. “He tore his left ACL that year and missed 15 games. [And] he missed six games last season and needed a chondral-tissue graft in January. He saw a $500,000 reduction in his base salary because he opted to skip the Cowboys' offseason program.

“At his best, Diggs was a quarterback-baiting interception machine, a Pro Bowler. But it has been some time since he has been that guy. But he was not asked to play to his strength (man coverage) enough early this season, as the Cowboys played zone coverage 82% of the time over the first six games.”