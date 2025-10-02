The Dallas Cowboys are turning the page after a tie against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night. In a contest with many emotions, star defensive back Trevon Diggs did not start against his former teammate, Micah Parsons, and the Packers. Nobody saw the result coming, but the game was very good.

The reason for the benching was due to off-field issues, according to NBC. The same article from NBC shows Diggs making a request to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as he returns to the starting lineup against the New York Jets on Sunday.

“Rough week,” Diggs said Wednesday, via Hill. “I guess coach is holding me accountable. It’s cool. Back on track this week, ready to work.”

The request Diggs is making to the DC is to play more man-to-man, where he excels.

“It’s surprising,” Diggs said. “It’s not like we don’t have talent. We got to be in position. And I feel like once again positioned to do it, . . . but it’s just all about being in position to make the plays.”

“I have to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” Diggs said. “It’s not about what I want.”

Eberflus responded to Diggs' request.

“I value his opinion and it’s important that you do that as a coach … but we’re growing as a group.”

The Cowboys will be facing a run-heavy offense against the Jets on Sunday. However, receiver Garrett Wilson is a star with his former college quarterback, Justin Fields. A win for the Cowboys would be a great momentum booster for this team as they head into a stretch of winnable games.

Diggs' teammate Malik Hooker could miss multiple weeks with a toe injury that he suffered against the Packers, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. That is a tough blow to the secondary. He, Diggs, Daron Bland, Kaiir Elam, and Donovan Wilson form an elite unit.