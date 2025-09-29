The Dallas Cowboys managed to avoid defeat against the Green Bay Packers, yet settled for a tie Sunday. Meanwhile, the NFC East franchise did sustain one big loss — in the form of Malik Hooker.

The Cowboys safety left during the first half of the 40-40 tie with a toe injury. Dallas helped reveal a new update Monday via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said safety Malik Hooker (toe) could be out a couple weeks,” Machota posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Hooker became the biggest NFL injury on the primetime contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. His ailment could force Jerry Jones into a roster decision.

How Cowboys could counter Malik Hooker injury

Hooker sits at 20 total tackles with eight solo stops through four starts. Schottenheimer's words doesn't promise Hooker will return for the next two road trips against the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Article Continues Below

The owner/general manager Jones may need to face a roster decision amid the injury.

Markquese Bell backed up Hooker before the game. He managed to grab one tackle in the SNF game. Juanyeh Thomas is the only other reserve safety — more so at the opposite free safety spot.

The Cowboys don't have much depth in the active safety room. Jones may need to turn to a rental free agent to fill space.

Old rival C.J. Gardner-Johnson is now free to sign elsewhere. The 27-year-old was released by the Houston Texans on Sept. 23. Gardner-Johnson won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Justin Simmons is another name to monitor. Simmons played in Pro Bowls with the Denver Broncos and got last seen with the Atlanta Falcons.

Former San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts safety George Odom is one more name. Though Odom underwent elbow surgery during the offseason.