The Dallas Cowboys have had some changes to happen on their defense before the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. With Micah Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers, the defensive line will have to step up this season, and that also means the secondary may have to hold their own a little longer.

Trevon Diggs is one player the Cowboys are hoping to get back soon, as he's been recovering from injury, and he recently spoke about his possible availability in Week 1, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs says it’s a 75-80 percent chance of him playing Thursday night in Philadelphia,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Diggs returned to practice for the Cowboys last week and was a full participant. When he was asked then, he sounded unsure about whether he would play against the Eagles, but his latest answer sounds like things may be more optimistic. The Cowboys are going to need Diggs this season, and with him next to Daron Bland, that should be a nice cornerback duo for the team.

Bland just signed a $92 million contract extension with the Cowboys, and he's here to stay to help the secondary. After the extension, he got real about being paid for what he loves to do.

“I was kinda surprised. I was a little bit dumbfounded. I can’t believe I’m going to making that much doing what I do. … I thank God, because not many fifth-rounders get the opportunities that I had and be in this league and be able to do what I do,” Bland said via Machota X, formerly Twitter.

If Diggs and Bland can stay healthy this season for the Cowboys, there's a good chance that they can get back to disrupting opposing offenses like they did over the past few years.

