It's been quite the busy week for the Dallas Cowboys, who traded their best player Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. That move had many wondering what the next big move would be from team owner Jerry Jones ahead of the 2025 season, which is now just days away.

On Sunday, fans got their answer.

Sources: The #Cowboys and standout CB Daron Bland have agreed to terms on a big new contract extension, as Dallas locks up a key defender,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter. 

Rapoport also noted that “It’s a 4-year, $92M extension for Bland done by agent Josh Arnold…a deal that includes $50M guaranteed.”

Bland was part of a Dallas defensive unit that took the league by storm two years ago during the 2023 season, constantly forcing interceptions at an elite rate, with Bland setting an NFL record that year for the most pick sixes in a single season with five.

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, the Cowboys' defense was obliterated in the playoffs that year by the Packers and performed well below under expectations in 2024. Still, Bland remains one of the game's elite cornerbacks, and Dallas certainly paid him as such with this new deal.

The question many Cowboys fans will be asking in the wake of this news is why the team was willing to extend Bland on a massive contract but not Parsons, who is now preparing to begin his tenure as the newest member of the Packers.

Fans may never know the answer to that question, but the Bland move makes it clear that the Cowboys are by no means considering a rebuild despite trading their best player just as he enters the heart of his prime, something Dallas sports fans have become accustomed to in recent months.

The Cowboys will kick off their season on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Lee Roy Jordan, former University of Alabama and Dallas Cowboys linebacker, looks over a display from one of the teams he played for under Paul W. \"Bear\" Bryant during a 2018 visit to the Paul W. Bryant Museum.
Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan dies at 84Yago Antunes ·
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Micah Parsons reveals 1 ‘wish’ before Cowboys tradeBenedetto Vitale ·
Green Bay Packers cornerback Micah Robinson (26) pushes New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) out of bounds a th the goal line during their football game
Packers sign another Micah after Micah Parsons tradeAlex House ·
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields with Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd in the background
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer makes ‘unanimous’ admission on Micah Parsons tradeJaren Kawada ·
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Brian Schottenheimer’s heartfelt Micah Parsons message after Cowboys-Packers tradeBenedetto Vitale ·
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) and defensive end Rashan Gary (52) celebrate after Clark sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 30-17.
New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark’s ‘shocked’ reaction to Packers-Micah Parsons tradeSteve Silverman ·