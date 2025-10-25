The Dallas Cowboys were already going to be without Trevon Diggs in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, as the star defensive back was ruled out due to a concussion injury. However, after the franchise initially didn't believe the issue could be long-term, Diggs was placed on the IR on Saturday.

With the 27-year-old cornerback on the IR, he will be out for at least four games, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Diggs will be first eligible to return in the Cowboys' Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Cowboys placed CB Trevon Diggs on Reserve/Injured on Saturday. He's out at least four games.”

Diggs was unable to play in the 44-22 Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders after suffering a head injury at home. That injury has now seemingly earned the two-time Pro Bowler a trip to the IR. Rookie cornerback Trikweze Bridges should be expected to take over the starting role for the next several weeks. CJ Goodwin and Caelen Carson could also be options for the Cowboys.

The decision to place Trevon Diggs on the IR comes just a day after head coach Brian Schottenheimer claimed the Cowboys weren't even entertaining the idea of placing the star defensive back on the IR. It's a less-than-ideal situation for Dallas, as the defense has several key injuries in the secondary.

On top of Trevon Diggs not being available, the Cowboys are without cornerback Shavon Revel and safety Donovan Wilson. Additionally, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is ruled out for the Week 8 contest against the Broncos as well.

Diggs has played six games this season, starting in four. When available, Trevon Diggs has accumulated 18 combined tackles (13 solo) and one tackle for a loss.