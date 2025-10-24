Cornerback Trevon Diggs has played in six of the available seven games so far this season for the Dallas Cowboys. He missed his first contest in the team's 44-22 Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders after suffering a concussion in an accident in his home. Now, it appears he's set to miss yet another game.

The Cowboys released their latest injury report and have ruled Diggs out of the Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Dallas will officially be without its 27-year-old cornerback for another game.

“Cowboys rule out Trevon Diggs (concussion).”

Other players ruled out alongside Diggs include DeMarvion Overshown, Shavon Revel, and Donovan Wilson. Each player named is on the defensive side of the ball, leaving the Cowboys with several holes on the defense against the Broncos.

Article Continues Below

Rookie corner Trikweze Bridges should be expected to play in Trevon Diggs' absence. Not having the two-time Pro Bowler in the lineup is less than ideal for Dallas. Especially considering he's been playing rather well when healthy, despite not recording any turnovers or pass deflections. In the six games he's played so far this season, Diggs has recorded 18 combined tackles (13 solo).

The missed days give Diggs some extra time to potentially get healthy by Week 9 when the Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals. We'll see how it plays out, though, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer has already claimed he has no intentions of placing Trevon Diggs on the IR.

Dallas kicks off against Denver on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST. It'll be a road game for the Cowboys as they hope to advance to a 4-3-1 record against a tough Broncos team.