When Myles Garrett signed a $160 million contract, it made Dallas Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones worried. After all, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is owed a new contract following this season.

He's at the end of his rookie contract and could expect a big payday. Not to mention, the Las Vegas Raiders gave Maxx Crosby a $106.5 million deal.

Parsons could land a similar deal, and no one felt that as much as much as Dan Orlovsky. On Monday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, he explained how Jones and Parsons are feeling after this weekend.

“No one had a better weekend than Micah Parsons, and no one had a worse weekend than Jerry Jones,” Orlovsky said. “Micah Parsons is going to now sit there and go, alright you’re going to have to pay me so many American dollars.

“And Jerry Jones now has to figure out how to pay Micah Parsons all of the money, while also paying Dak Prescott all of that money. While also paying CeeDee Lamb all of that money.

Orlovsky points out that Jones still needs to work out a deal with Parsons. Because he waited, will be comparing his worth to Garrett.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones will have to give Micah Parsons a bag

Garrett had been saying he wanted to be traded to join a contender. Turns out, that was a decoy for just wanting a new deal with the Browns.

Garrett’s new extension will see him averaging around $40 million a year and includes $123 million in guaranteed money.

This is the same thing that happened to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Jerry Jones chose to take a wait and see approach to their deals, while team around the league paid their players and it cost the Cowboys more to match those contracts.

Parsons will be looking at a similar deal to both Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby’s $106.5 million deal. With both players seeming to reset the market, it makes matters more difficult for the organization.

While Parsons mentioned that free agency talks were going well, they might go in another direction, thanks to these deals. Either way, Jones will have to manage how to balance three lucrative contracts.

Both Prescott and Lamb make at the top of their positions for a per-year salary. The Cowboys linebacker could join Crosby and Garrett with a new contract.

If that's the case, then Jones will need to do some serious number crunching in order to make Dallas legitimate contenders for the next few years.