In one of the more surprising 180s recently, Myles Garrett is staying with the Cleveland Browns after signing a four-year extension with the team worth $40 million per year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

At the beginning of February, Garrett requested a trade from the Browns and wrote a letter saying that he had a desire to win, and it didn't seem like Cleveland was the place for him to do that.

Though he requested a trade, the Browns' organization let it be known that they did not have plans on moving Garrett, and they stood firm on their statement. It looks like they threw an offer out to Garrett that he couldn't resist, and he'll be staying with the Browns for the long haul.

In the full details of Garrett's contract, he has a no-trade clause, $204 million in total value, $100 million cash in the first three years, $88 million in execution guarantees, and over $122 million in total guarantees. It's definitely a jefty contract for Garrett, who is by far one of the best defensive ends in the game today.

There were serious thoughts before the season even ended that Garrett may request a trade, due to some of his comments throughout the year and the state of the team. With Garrett at the top of his game, it made sense that he wanted to win, and that meant that he had to request a trade.

With him signing long-term with the Browns, the question now is what will the team do in the offseason to build a contender. With the second pick in the NFL Draft, there are many routes that the team can go in, whether that's selecting a quarterback or picking Abdul Carter, the best defender on the board.

As of now, the Browns have to be excited that Garrett is staying with the team and his trade request is dust.