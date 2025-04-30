When the Dallas Cowboys step into the NFL Draft spotlight, expectations are high. Of course, scrutiny is immediate. It’s the price of being one of the league’s most visible franchises. This year, the team entered the 2025 NFL Draft with holes on both sides of the ball. They felt the pressure to shore up their future after yet another early playoff exit. Sure, fans clamored for flash. However, Dallas doubled down on fundamentals. As such, they may have walked away with a third-round gem that could reshape their secondary for years to come.

Assessing Dallas’ Draft-Day Needs

The Cowboys have long enjoyed a reputation for high-powered offense. However, that identity has taken a hit. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, Dallas lacks a dependable No. 2 receiver. That's something that’s become more apparent as defenses focus their coverage on Lamb in critical moments. The Cowboys tried to bolster their backfield by signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. That said, both come with durability concerns and neither projects as a true RB1. Add in a declining offensive line that’s lost future Hall of Famer Zack Martin to retirement, and it’s clear this offense needed help in both protection and skill positions.

On the other side of the ball, the defense has its own problems. Injuries exposed the lack of depth in the secondary. Jourdan Lewis also departed in free agency. That created another hole in a unit that struggled to stay healthy. The pass rush remains formidable with Micah Parsons. Still, coverage has to hold up longer for this unit to be elite. Dallas entered this draft with glaring needs at cornerback, interior offensive line, and running back. And yet, the Cowboys’ front office did what it has historically done best: build from the trenches and gamble on upside where others hesitate.

Here we'll try to to look at the perfect move that the Dallas Cowboys' executed during the 2025 NFL Draft.

A Familiar Formula: Building from the Inside Out

Rather than chase a marquee name, Dallas leaned into its identity. In Round 1, the Cowboys selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker. He is a powerful and polished blocker expected to slot in immediately as Zack Martin’s successor. When paired with Tyler Guyton (2024) and Tyler Smith (2022), it gives Dallas three recent first-rounders on the offensive line. That’s a foundation most NFL teams would envy. With Booker, Dallas may well return to having one of the league’s top-five offensive lines. That's a necessity in protecting quarterback Dak Prescott and maximizing whatever the team gets from its running back committee. The true masterstroke, however, didn’t come until Day 2.

Best Move: Drafting CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

It might seem odd to crown a third-round pick as the Cowboys’ best move of the 2025 draft. However, Shavon Revel Jr could be just that. Dallas has a long history of uncovering defensive back talent. Recall Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, and Byron Jones. Revel, if healthy, might top them all in terms of pure upside.

He was a projected first-round pick before suffering a torn ACL three games into his final college season at East Carolina. Revel eventually saw his stock plummet due to injury. That said, Dallas had unique insight into his recovery.

What they’re getting is a physical prototype at corner. Revel's film reveals a high-effort, high-instinct player who can thrive in man or zone coverage. During his pre-draft visit, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus came away impressed with Revel’s competitiveness and physicality.

Filling a Need

Effort like that is exactly what Dallas needs with Diggs rehabbing and Lewis gone. The Cowboys were thin at corner entering the draft. With so many receivers playing in spread formations today, you need three starting-caliber corners, not two. If Revel can get healthy in time for training camp, he could be competing for snaps from Day 1.

Even if the recovery takes a bit longer, Dallas has the luxury of bringing him along gradually. Of course, it’s clear the Cowboys see something special. You don’t bet on a player recovering from a major injury unless you believe the payoff can be enormous.

The Verdict: A Calculated Swing with First-Round Potential

The Cowboys may not have thrilled casual fans with splashy offensive picks or headline-grabbing trades, but their 2025 draft approach was vintage Dallas: build the line, bet on traits, trust your medical staff, and steal value. Shavon Revel Jr. might not play a full complement of snaps this fall, but if he reaches even 80% of his pre-injury form, the Cowboys will have gotten a lockdown-caliber corner in the third round.

In a league increasingly defined by the ability to slow down elite passing attacks, a healthy Revel could be the missing piece that keeps Dallas from crumbling under pressure in January. He’s got the length, the instincts, the toughness—and, crucially, a team that believes in him.

This was the perfect move not because it was safe, but because it was smart. The kind of move contenders make.