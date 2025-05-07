Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and he’s preparing for a major payday. Parsons is likely to become the highest-paid defender in NFL history with a new deal. The only issue is the two sides have failed to reach an agreement in contract negotiations.

The lack of progress on an extension for Parsons has led some to speculate that Jones could decide to trade the four-time Pro Bowler. However, former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware shot that idea down on an episode of Up & Adams.

“I don’t think he’s going to get traded. When I was there at Tyron Smith’s retirement and seen the way that Jerry Jones looked at [Parsons]. To be honest with you, when he saw a different part of Micah that I saw, I think there was a little bit of change of heart. ‘Hold on, I know that’s our guy on the football field, but that’s also our guy outside of the whole thing of sports, that can be the catalyst for my team and what [would happen] if I got rid of him?’” Ware explained, referring to Jones’ mindset on keeping Parsons in Dallas, per Up & Adams.

Will Micah Parsons continue his career with the Cowboys?

Ware has a unique perspective on this dynamic as he remains close with organization but also noted that he speaks with Parsons on a weekly basis. But despite this, he’s unsure exactly when the Cowboys and the All-Pro defensive end will reach an agreement.

“I don’t know the timeline on the deal… I’m gonna lean into, as we get closer to the season, the Dallas Cowboys need something to talk about during training camp… Three or four days into training camp all of the sudden, [a] big time guy gets signed and it’s that next igniting thing for everybody to talk about. So, Jerry Jones is a businessman and he’s very strategic and I feel like it’s going to happen… I think it’ll happen during [training camp],” Ware speculated.

“I just know that, as I have seen in the past, always timed to where the media needs to be ignited and woken up and Jerry Jones knows the perfect time to do it… That’s what Jerry Jones does. He’s a mastermind at that,” Ware added, per Up & Adams.

Although Ware is confident that a deal will get done to keep Parsons with the Cowboys for the foreseeable future, the two sides don’t appear particularly close on an extension. Jones recently made a concerning statement on the contract talks, saying he doesn’t need to adjust from his position in the negotiation.

Perhaps the Cowboys are simply waiting for a strategically beneficial moment to extend Parsons. As Ware mentioned, Jones has made a career of grabbing the spotlight for his team – and himself.