The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the 2025 NFL draft, but they have a big issue lingering over them when it comes to their contract extension talks with superstar linebacker Micah Parsons. Based on team owner Jerry Jones' latest comments regarding the team's discussions with Parsons, though, it doesn't sound like the team is particularly close to agreeing to a deal with arguably their best player.

Parsons has made it clear he wants to get paid as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. To this point, though, there hasn't been a lot of positive momentum geared towards a deal getting completed. Jones doesn't seem to think he's to blame, though, as he pointed the finger at Parsons when discussing the situation recently.

“I don’t need to adjust, so to speak,” Jones bluntly said when discussing the team's contract negotiations with Parsons.

Jerry Jones, Cowboys not budging in Micah Parsons contract negotiations

There's no doubt that Parsons is worth the contract he's looking for, but to this point, the Cowboys haven't given him an offer he feels is worth his while. That could change, as there's still time for the two sides to find common ground, but at this point, things aren't exactly looking great. It is worth noting, though, that Jones could have put these talks on the back burner in order to focus more on the upcoming draft.

Parsons has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first four seasons, while also earning a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections as well. With contracts soaring in value across the league, it may be wise for Dallas to get a deal done sooner rather than later. However, based on Jones' latest comments, things don't seem to be trending in the right direction, which makes this a storyline for Cowboys fans to keep tabs on as the offseason rolls on.