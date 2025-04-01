On Tuesday morning reports indicated that Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was conducting contract negotiations with Micah Parsons without talking with Parsons's agent. The superstar edge rusher had been quiet all day but finally called out Jones on social media over the alleged incident.

The Cowboys star defended his agent, David Mulugheta after team writer Clarence Hill Jr. criticized Jerry Jones for not knowing Micah Parsons's agent's name. Parsons claims he hired Mulugheta to negotiate contracts for him and stated that there “will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation,” slighting Jones.

“Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense, I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation.”

Jones' alleged actions caused quite a stir on social media, as fans and talking heads alike criticized the move to avoid negotiating Micah Parsons's contract with his agent. However, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team claims this is something Jones and the Cowboys have done before. Jerry Jones allegedly attempts to sign players to longer-term deals that are more team-friendly.

“Keeping it real: The Cowboys have used this approach before, pitching players on the appeal of playing for ‘America’s Team' and building their brand to convince them to accept team-friendly deals with extra-long contracts—often 5, 6, or even 7 years instead of the usual 3 or 4. (This makes it much harder for players to secure another big contract down the line.) It has worked with some players and failed with others. There's a reason players have agents, but the Cowboys often try to go around them.”

Micah Parsons is currently set to become a free agent after the 2025-26 season. After Jerry Jones and the Cowboys elected to pick up his fifth-year option, the team hopes to retain the soon-to-be 26-year-old edge rusher for the long haul.