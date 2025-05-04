The Dallas Cowboys offseason has been an interesting one, filled with a lot of drama, and not nearly as many moves as fans were hoping for after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, team owner Jerry Jones claimed that two substantial trades were in the works, but with no deals in sight, Mike Florio called out Jones for not delivering on his promise.

Throughout the offseason, the Cowboys have been linked to a plethora of different moves, but for the most part, Jones has spent his time bickering with superstar linebacker Micah Parsons over a new contract extension. While Jones' trade declaration gave fans hope, to this point, there have been no deals made, and Florio did not hold back when discussing the situation.

“Two days before the draft started, Jones grabbed the spotlight by claiming that he was working on ‘two pretty substantive trades' that could happen ‘before or after the draft.' One week and one day since the draft ended, we’re still waiting. It’s almost as if he never even said it,” Florio wrote for ProFootballTalk.

Jerry Jones, Cowboys running out of time to make big offseason splash

To this point, the biggest move the Cowboys have made this offseason has seen them promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to their head coach position after they could not agree to a new contract with Mike McCarthy. Despite several glaring needs across the roster, Dallas has been fairly quiet, even with Jones continuing to claim that big moves are around the corner.

The good news for Jones and the Cowboys is that there is still time for these big trades to be made, but this isn't the first instance in which Jones has teased a big move, and Florio has had enough. There are several areas of need Dallas could still address this offseason, and it will be worth keeping tabs on them to see if Jones can find a way to swing a noteworthy trade or two.