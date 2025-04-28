The Dallas Cowboys seemed to have walked out of the NFL Draft satisfied with what they did, but it's always those one or two players that you wish you could have had. In the first round, the Cowboys selected Tyler Booker, a player who is definitely going to make an impact on the offensive line, but it seems like they were looking for a specific skill player, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

“The Cowboys were prepared to select Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan in the first round before he went off the board to the Carolina Panthers. They did not draft a receiver after that,” Archer wrote.

There were some people shocked that the Cowboys did not take a receiver, especially with them not having a true No. 2 alongside CeeDee Lamb. Nonetheless, the reason for the lack of urgency to draft a receiver was because of the comfort they have with their current group.

“They say they like what they have on hand already — from Jalen Tolbert's growth, KaVontae Turpin's big-play ability, the potential of Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy and a full offseason of Jonathan Mingo, who was picked up in a trade last season,” Archer wrote. “CeeDee Lamb still put up big-time numbers last season, but Dallas needs to make his life easier by adding more receivers to deflect at least some attention.”

Will the Cowboys upgrade their wide receiver room?

As of now, if the Cowboys wanted to upgrade their receiver room, it's going to have to be through a trade or by finding someone as a free agent. The second most productive receiver next to Lamb last season was Tolbert, who had 610 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, one more than Lamb. Tolbert can also say that he was available all season, playing 17 games for the Cowboys.

McMillan would have been a nice addition to the Cowboys' receiver room, and there's no doubt that he would have slotted in as the No. 2. The Cowboys still had a good draft, and they were able to get somebody that will help protect Dak Prescott, who only played in eight games last season because of injury.

The Cowboys will be looking to get back to competing with the best in the NFC, while also trying to battle with the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders saw each other in the NFC Championship last season, and they'll be back stronger this season.