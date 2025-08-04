The Indianapolis Colts are still undecided on who's going to be their No. 1 quarterback come Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season. The battle for the role is between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Indianapolis newcomer Daniel Jones.

The Colts have a preseason game coming up against the Baltimore Ravens this coming Thursday, which will serve as a platform for both Richardson and Jones to help their respective cases to be their team's QB1. As for who gets the start in the Ravens game, the Colts appear to be holding that card close to their chest still.

However, Richardson and Jones will “play a good amount” versus Baltimore, according to Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen (h/t JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official website).

Steichen also added that “one will play a good amount this game and the other will play a good amount next game,” referring to the possible work split for the quarterbacks in the first two games of the preseason. After taking on the Ravens at home, the Colts will travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Aug. 16.

For what it's worth, the Colts released their first “unofficial depth chart” on Monday, with the QB position showing “Daniel Jones OR Anthony Richardson Sr,” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Many expected Richardson to become the long-time answer under center for the Colts when the team selected him fourth overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud were both picked before Richardson, who spent three seasons with the Florida Gators during his college football career.

But Richardson's play through two seasons in the NFL has not been inspiring enough for the Colts. They even benched him in the middle of the 2024 season for Joe Flacco. Although Richardson managed to get his starting role later on, there remain many questions about his viability.

That was very much evident in their move to bring in Jones, who had lots of starting experience during his tenure with the New York Giants. The Colts inked Jones to a one-year deal worth $14 million back in March, which was after he was signed to the practice squad by the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

Richarson has an axe to grind after his benching and the swirling doubts, but he also just wants to prove things to himself first and foremost.

“Even if they brought Tom Brady in here, he's the greatest, but I'd just have to work and try to beat him out,” Richardson said, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. “It's a me vs. me type of thing.”