Sorting out the roster has been a challenge for the Dallas Cowboys. But they figured a couple of things out, placing two players on IR before the start of the regular season.

A receiver and an edge rusher took the designation, according to a post on X by Calvin Watkins.

“More Cowboys roster moves: Payton Turner (ribs) and Jonathan Mingo (knee) will be placed on IR/return. Turner hurt his ribs early in first preseason game, and Mingo got nicked up in second preseason game.”

Mingo enters his third NFL season after coming over to the Cowboys from the Panthers last year. Turner is a four-year veteran who came over from the Saints with a career sack total of five.

Cowboys WR Jonathan Mingo moves to IR

Mingo suffered a knee injury in the preseason game against the Ravens. It was believed he would miss multiple weeks, and the IR designation confirmed it. Mingo will miss at least four games.

The Cowboys listed Mingo as WR5 on their depth chart, behind Kevontae Turpin on the second team. Of course, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are at the top.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer had praised Mingo for his work earlier this summer, according to cowboyswire.com. In a preseason game, Mingo hauled in a long completion.

“Wow, what a great catch,” Schottenheimer said. “It was so great to see him step up and make that big play down the boundary on third and long. That was one of the third downs that we did convert.”

Of course, the Cowboys won’t miss Mingo much at the top end of the receiver room. With CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jalen Tolbert, the Cowboys could have one of the better groups in the NFL.

Adding in the tight ends, the Cowboys rank No. 8 in the NFL for the receiving group, according to sharpfootballanalysis.com.

The Cowboys jumped up five spots thanks to the trade for George Pickens. Pickens will hopefully take some pressure off CeeDee Lamb after he posted 150 targets for the third straight season.