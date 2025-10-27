The Dallas Cowboys suffered another loss to the Denver Broncos, dropping to 3-4-1 on the season following a promising Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. The 44-24 rout at the hands of Denver was never really close, but sportsbooks billed that Broncos at just 2.5-point favorites. What ended up being a disastrous blowout on the road, we'll take a look at some of the parties that could be to blame on the Dallas Cowboys side for this loss.

With the loss, the Cowboys move into second place in the NFC East, holding the edge over the Washington Commanders thanks to their Week 4 tie against the Packers. They still have to face the Chiefs, Lions, Chargers, Commanders, and Giants before the Regular Season concludes, so the Cowboys will certainly need to improve their play heading into the latter half of the season.

There are no significant injuries to report for the Cowboys', aside from DB Trevon Diggs continuing to miss time due to a concussion. Looking ahead to Week 9, let's see what the Cowboys could build upon from their last loss.

Cowboys most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Broncos

Dak Prescott's 2 interceptions, 19/31 passing completions

Most losses in the NFL will either come back to coaching or to the quarterback and veteran leader Dak Prescott is almost always the first to accept blame for any of his team's shortcomings. It's what makes him such a great leader and what has ultimately led to a great year for Prescott thus far, ranking second with 2,069 passing yards and leading the NFL in QBR (79.5).

Still, his performance against an elite Broncos' defense was arguably his worst of the season, matching a season-low 188 passing yards from Week 1. His two interceptions on Sunday were also his first since Week 3 against Chicago, marring an otherwise great run that included 13 passing touchdowns during that stretch.

Dak Prescott should have an opportunity to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, but there's no question that his play against the Broncos directly resulted in the offense failing to move downfield for most of the game. Look for a much stronger showing in Week 9 as CeeDee Lamb has been due for a big showing.

Jerry Jones and the looming trade deadline

Since losing All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones has been adamant about his intentions with the defense and the future direction of the roster. Many fans thought that Jones would be aggressive in the free agent and trade market to bulk up the defense, but Jones has failed to make any significant moves with the Nov. 4 deadline right around the corner.

While Jones continues to sing the same tune, the defense continues to see its woes from an injury standpoint. DB Trevon.Diggs has now missed two weeks with a concussion and new acquisition DT Kenny Clark was has been dealing with an elbow injury and safety Donovan Wilson was out last week (elbow/shoulder). While Jones may think the defense is right where it needs to be, injuries and issues with depth are likely to plague most teams.

Coming up on the Nov. 6 deadline, it'll be interesting to see if Jerry Jones decides to make a blockbuster move amidst all the trade rumors. Until then, it'll be up to the defense to improve their play for the rest of the season.

Brian Schottenheimer, Matt Eberflus, and the defense

Continuing the sentiments from above, both head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are responsible for their team's recent play. There's no question that the Dallas Cowboys have the talented needed to be successful, evident of their play without CeeDee Lamb in the lineup, but they seem to be missing aspects of execution and game management that could be to blame for some of these losses.

Since taking over in 2025, this defense has been historically bad under Matt Eberflus by Cowboys' standards. They rank last in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (401.6) and have allowed the third-most touchdowns (24) to offenses. Their passing defense ranks dead-last (260.3 yds/g) while their rushing defense is third-worst (141.3 yds/g) in the league. They've allowed 30 or more points to opponents in five of their first eight games.

While the offense is humming and able to keep up with other teams on the scoreboard, it won't be long until the defense completely collapses and things become unsustainable on the offensive side of the ball. As they continue to battle through injuries, changing the culture and creating a new identity for this defense will be the key to the Cowboys' success moving forward.