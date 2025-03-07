Players are always thinking if they should retire from their sport or keep playing, which is no problem if you feel like you still have some game left. That's probably what Michael Gallup is thinking after retiring, as he plans to make a comeback to the league, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, who abruptly retired last offseason, intends to make a comeback, per his agent Kevin Robinson. The Raiders released him from the reserve/retired list today for that reason. He’s still just 29,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Gallup played six seasons for the Cowboys, and after being with the Raiders for only three months, he surprisingly announced his retirement.

When he was with the Cowboys, he was a solid receiver who could play on the outside, and in 2019, he racked up 1,107 yards, ranking sixth in the NFL in yards per game. In 2023, he had 34 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys went 12-5.

If Gallup can still be the receiver that he was with the Cowboys, there's a chance that teams would like to sign him. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cowboys try to sign him, especially with the success that he had with them during his time there.

The wide receiver market should be interesting during the offseason, as there are some solid options to choose from. Chris Godwin and Davante Adams may be the top two receivers in the market, and now there's a chance that DK Metcalf could be on the move after he requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.

Tee Higgins has been franchise-tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, and they're not looking to trade him. Instead, the hope is that they can sign him to a long-term deal and keep him a part of the core group. JaMarr Chase will also be looking for a new contract after his big year last season.