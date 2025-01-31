The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing Ken Dorsey as a potential option for their offensive coordinator vacancy. They're still piecing together their coaching staff under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, discussions are in motion, though no formal interview has been lined up yet.

Dorsey, 43, has held offensive coordinator roles with both the Buffalo Bills (2022-2023) and the Cleveland Browns (2024), but his recent track record raises eyebrows. He was shown the door by both teams in consecutive seasons after his offenses failed to deliver.

In Buffalo, Dorsey's unit looked strong at first, ranking second in both total yards and scoring in 2022. However, in 2023, the numbers took a hit, dropping to fourth in scoring and sixth in yards before he was fired midseason. Turnovers were a major issue, with the Bills leading the league in giveaway percentage at the time of his exit.

Things went even worse in Cleveland. The Browns finished at the bottom in scoring (15.2 points per game) and had a hard time moving the ball, averaging just 94.6 rushing yards per game. Injuries to players, including Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb, didn’t help, but the team still let Dorsey go after a brutal 3-14 season.

That said, he does have a history of working with quarterbacks, most notably helping Josh Allen develop into a star in Buffalo. If he lands in Dallas, though, he wouldn’t be calling plays, as Schottenheimer has already been named the primary play-caller for 2025.

The Cowboys are particularly focused on revamping their run game after ranking 27th in rushing yards per contest (100.3) last season. While Ken Dorsey's offenses in Buffalo were effective on the ground, his time in Cleveland told a different story, making it unclear if he fits the bill for what Dallas needs.

Along with other candidates, including Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams, the Cowboys have some weighing to do before making their final call.