The Denver Broncos are one of the NFL's hottest teams headed into Week 11. Denver may not be one of the flashiest teams in the league, but they know how to win games. The Broncos have are riding a seven-game winning streak before one of their biggest games of the entire season.

Denver invites Kansas City up to Mile High for a showdown that could help decide the AFC West division winner later this season.

The Broncos have a sizeable lead over the Chiefs (5-4) and a win on Sunday could give them enough cushion to cruise to a division title. Both teams have not played each other yet this season, so it will be fascinating to measure how good the Broncos are in comparison to the Chiefs.

Denver and Kansas City face off again on Christmas Day, so this game is not for all the marbles just yet. But both teams will learn plenty about each other during this week's matchup.

So which team will come out on top? And will the winner of this game go on to win the division?

Below we will explore three Broncos bold predictions ahead of their huge Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs.

Bo Nix throws for over 300 passing yards but has multiple turnovers

The Broncos as currently constructed don't need to win games with Bo Nix alone.

But against a mighty foe like the Chiefs, Nix will need to play one of his best games of the season.

Nix has been somewhat streaky during his sophomore season. The second-year quarterback has two games with more interceptions than touchdowns, but four games without throwing any interceptions.

My takeaway is that turnovers have been brutal for the Broncos. Obviously they've still found ways to win games, but the margins are always slimmer against contending teams.

I am predicting that Nix will have a good game, going over 300 passing yards for just the second time this season.

But I also see him committing a few ugly turnovers that could cost the Broncos the game.

J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey combined for over 150 rushing yards

The Broncos need Dobbins and Harvey to have a good game if they plan on beating the Chiefs.

Dobbins is Denver's lead back, but the rookie Harvey is getting more involved each week. It may take a combined effort to get Denver a win this week.

Kansas City has a solid run defense unit. In fact, they've only allowed 104.6 rushing yards per game, which is 12th best in the NFL. They should offer some problems for Denver's offense, but I still see Dobbins and Harvey gaining plenty of yards. After all, they play against Denver's defense in practice, and they're even better against the run.

Dobbins is quietly one of the most efficient runners in the NFL, averaging 5.0 yards per carry on 153 carries. His efficiency is what makes me most optimistic that he'll have a good game. He may not get many good looks, but Dobbins will take full advantage of any opportunities.

I'm predicting that Dobbins and Harvey will combine for over 150 rushing yards.

I'll make it even bolder and guarantee that Harvey will have at least one carry of 10+ yards.

Broncos defense forces two turnovers, but lose a close game vs. Chiefs

The Broncos have been one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL this season. But they have not been great at forcing turnovers.

Denver only has eight takeaways on the season, despite already playing in 10 games. That is the seventh-lowest rate in the league and puts them in some awful company with teams like the Jets and Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have been one of the league's best teams at playing safe with the football. Their five total giveaways is second in the NFL behind only the Eagles.

This could be a big problem because they Broncos probably need a few extra possessions to beat the Chiefs.

I am confident that Broncos DC Vance Joseph can cook up a strong game plan that could put Denver in position to get a few takeaways. It is always hard to tell ahead of time whether such plans will work, but I can see Denver getting a handful of opportunities if the game breaks their way.

I'm predicting that the Broncos will get at least two turnovers against the Chiefs. However, I don't think it will be enough to secure them victory, even at home.

Give me the Chiefs to win this game by a field goal.