Week 10 was the week of upsets and low-scoring matchups in the noon slate, as only three teams during that grouping of games scored 30-plus points. With two teams finally earning their second wins on the year and divisional races getting even tighter, ClutchPoints’ Week 11 NFL Power Rankings saw quite a lot of movement.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 11 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands.

1. Los Angeles Rams (no change)

A 42-point outing by the Los Angeles Rams helps keep them in the top spot of ClutchPoints’ Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. It was another strong showing from the Rams' offense in their win over the San Francisco 49ers, led by Matthew Stafford’s four passing touchdowns.

Stafford found Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen for scores, and Kyren Williams scored twice on the ground, as the Rams remain tied for the lead in the NFC West divisional race.

2. Indianapolis Colts (+3)

It was a very successful trip abroad for the Indianapolis Colts, as their home game in Berlin turned into a 31-25 overtime win. Daniel Jones threw an interception, lost a fumble, and was sacked seven times, but the Jonathan Taylor train rolled on, helping lead the offense yet again.

Taylor took 32 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score that ended the game in overtime. Taylor also ripped off an 83-yard score as he was nearly unstoppable against the porous Atlanta Falcons run defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on bye in Week 10, as Patrick Mahomes and the offense needed a week off. Coming out of their bye, the Chiefs will travel to face the Denver Broncos in a late-afternoon matchup between AFC West rivals.

4. New England Patriots (+3)

We finally saw the true potential of rookie TreVeyon Henderson in Week 10, as the New England Patriots unleashed their heralded running back to the tune of 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Putting up a touchdown every quarter, New England put up 28 points in their win over Tampa Bay, an impressive road win that helped put the Patriots two games up in the win column in the AFC East divisional race.

A 38-point first half, including 21 points in the first quarter alone, helped push the Seattle Seahawks to their seventh win of the year in a dominant, 44-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was a dominant performance from both sides of the ball, as the offense and defense both scored at least two touchdowns.

Sam Darnold only needed to attempt 12 passes in the win, as he completed 10 passes for 178 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught half of those passes, for 93 yards and a score, and the duo of Zach Charbonnet (83 yards) and Kenneth Walker III (67 yards) each earned 14 carries.

DEMARCUS LAWRENCE WITH HIS 2ND SCOOP-N-SCORE! AZvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/rdrh4DKds9 — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Defensively, DeMarcus Lawrence scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries, as Jacoby Brissett was harassed all game by the strong SEA pass rush. The defense helped give the Seahawks an early lead and was incredibly strong all game, helping keep this team tied atop the NFC West.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)

It was a tough home loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, as they weren’t able to do enough against the Patriots. This loss knocks the Buccaneers back to 6-3 on the year (2-2 at home) and down a few spots in the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings.

Rookie Emeka Egbuka kicked off the game’s scoring with a receiving score, and while he did eventually lead all pass catchers in yards (6/115/1), it wasn’t enough for the Tampa offense. Baker Mayfield threw for 273 yards and three scores in the loss, but it was the running game that didn’t carry its weight, as Rachaad White (38 yards) didn’t do enough stepping into the starting role again in place of Bucky Irving.

7. Denver Broncos (+3)

The Denver Broncos struggled mightily on offense all night on Week 9’s Thursday Night Football. Still, a second-quarter touchdown and a third-quarter field goal were all they apparently needed to earn their eighth win, catapulting them up three spots in the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings.

Bo Nix threw two costly interceptions, J.K. Dobbins ran for 77 yards on 18 carries, and Troy Franklin continued his strong play in the passing attack, as he caught five passes (on nine targets) for 40 yards and a score.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday Night Football)

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road in Week 10, as they are traveling to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. The Eagles' offense will look to extend its winning streak to three this week in a matchup between two NFC heavyweights.

Things were never in question for the Detroit Lions in their Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, thanks to Jahmyr Gibbs. The star running back scored three total touchdowns (two rushing) and racked up 172 total yards in the win.

Jameson Williams broke out in a big way, going for 119 receiving yards and a score, and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s modest, five-catch game still included a trip to the end zone.

Things were off from the jump for the Buffalo Bills, as they were utterly embarrassed by the lowly Miami Dolphins in Week 10, 30-13. The Buffalo offense was turnover-prone, as Josh Allen (2) and James Cook were inconsistent when they couldn’t afford to be, all leading to dropping eight spots in the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings.

While a win over the Chiefs is their season highlight up to this point, the Bills' Week 10 performance is absolutely their lowlight up to this point.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+3)

In one of the weirder Sunday Night Football matchups of the year, the Los Angeles Chargers used a first-quarter safety to set the tone defensively in their 25-10 win.

Justin Herbert was sacked five times by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense but still threw for 220 yards, connecting with Ladd McConkey (4/107/1) for his lone score. Keenan Allen caught two passes in the win, with the second breaking the franchise reception record held by Antonio Gates, as LAC finds themselves only one game back in the AFC West.

12. San Francisco 49ers (no change)

While making things interesting late, the 49ers were bogged down by a clunky showing from their offense. Mac Jones made another spot start, going 33/39 for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, but Christian McCaffrey was held in check on the ground, only rushing for 30 yards.

Jones once again looked good leading the offense, but the SF defense struggled to contain the Rams passing attack, allowing 275 passing yards and 401 total yards of offense in the loss.

13. Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)

The Packers will play host to the Eagles for Week 10’s Monday Night Football matchup. Looking to put their disastrous Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers in the rear-view mirror, it will be up to Jordan Love and the offense to love far better than last week.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (-3)

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense just weren’t able to string consistent drives together, as the future Hall of Fame QB threw two interceptions on his way to a lowly 161 yards passing.

Roman Wilson caught Rodgers lone touchdown that didn’t come until around the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter, as the Steelers only have a one-game lead atop the AFC North after their loss.

15. Baltimore Ravens (no change)

The Baltimore Ravens continue to claw their way back into the AFC playoff picture, and their Week 10 win over the Minnesota Vikings was their next step in getting back to .500. The offense didn’t do a lot in their win, but they did just enough to earn the win, which included putting up an 18-point second half.

Lamar Jackson threw for 176 yards and a score to Mark Andrews, Derrick Henry took his 20 carries for 75 scoreless yards, and the offense controlled the time of possession to get to 4-5 on the year.

16. Chicago Bears (no change)

Slow out of the gate, the Chicago Bears figured things out as the game went on and marched down the field in back-to-back fourth-quarter drives to secure their sixth win of the season. Caleb Williams threw for 220 yards and a TD, and he ran for the game-winning score. D’Andre Swift returned to the lineup with 98 yards on 18 touches (13 carries).

Odunze was the leading pass catcher for Chicago, as he caught 6-of-10 targets for 86 yards and a TD, and Colston Loveland followed up his breakout performance with four catches for 55 yards in the win.

17. Houston Texans (+1)

Davis Mills led a miraculous comeback for the Houston Texans, as they mounted a 26-point showing in the fourth quarter to survive without C.J. Stroud. Nico Collins continued his dominance of the Jaguars, catching seven passes for 136 yards on 15 targets, and both Dalton Schultz and Jayden Higgins each caught a TD from Mills, who scrambled for the game-winning score with 31 seconds to go.

Article Continues Below

18. Minnesota Vikings (-1)

An inconsistent showing from J.J. McCarthy slowed the Minnesota offense down in Week 10, as he completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes while throwing two interceptions. While McCarthy did throw for 248 yards and led Minnesota with 48 rushing yards, he only led the MIN offense to two scoring drives in the second half, which wasn’t enough to earn the win.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

Leave it to the Jaguars to blow a 29-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but their Week 10 road loss to the Texans was something they could have easily avoided. Racking up quarters of 10, 10, and 9 points, Jacksonville went scoreless in the fourth quarter, recording two punts and a game-ending fumble.

Parker Washington racked up a receiving and a punt return touchdown for the Jaguars, as the passing offense struggled, with Trevor Lawrence only throwing for 158 yards in the loss.

20. Dallas Cowboys (bye week)

The Dallas Cowboys are on bye in Week 10, as Dak Prescott and the offense needed a week off. Coming out of their bye, the Cowboys will travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday Night Football matchup between cross-conference foes.

21. Washington Commanders (no change)

The Commanders faced an uphill battle pretty much from the opening kickoff, as they allowed the Lions to score on every drive but their final drive that ended the game. The defense allowed eight consecutive scoring drives, with the WAS offense struggling to get things going with Marcus Mariota at QB.

Mariota threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 22 yards and playing another turnover-free game. Deebo Samuel and Ben Sinnott hauled in both of Mariota’s touchdowns in the loss.

22. Atlanta Falcons (no change)

The Falcons did their best to push the Colts, but their inability to more heavily feature Bijan Robinson in their offensive gameplan ended up being their downfall in Berlin. It was Tyler Allgeier who found the end zone twice on the ground for Atlanta, as Robinson only racked up 19 scoreless touches in the loss.

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 177 yards and a touchdown, but only completing 12 passes usually won’t get things done. Drake London led all pass catchers with six receptions for 104 yards and a score, but this offense has such a high potential that they continue to struggle to reach it, something that is holding them back from factoring into the NFC South race.

23. Miami Dolphins (+5)

It was the De’Von Achane show for the Dolphins in Week 10, as his 225 all-purpose yards was the reason why Miami sprung the upset over Buffalo and jumped five spots in the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. Achane ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard touchdown run, and he played a big role in the passing game yet again, catching all six targets for 51 yards in the win.

24. Carolina Panthers (-1)

A week after their upset win over the Packers, the Carolina Panthers put up a stinker against the lowly New Orleans Saints. CAR’s 17-7 loss was hard to watch, as Bryce Young and the offense only managed 175 total yards of offense in their fifth loss of the year.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (bye week)

The Cincinnati Bengals are on bye in Week 10, as Joe Flacco and the offense needed a week off. Coming out of their bye, the Chiefs will travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key matchup between AFC North rivals.

26. New Orleans Saints (+3)

Rookie Tyler Shough looked efficient in his first career start, as he threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in NO’s upset win over the Panthers. Shough found Chris Olave (5/104/1) and Juwan Johnson (4/92/1) for touchdowns, and Alvin Kamara finally showed up for the offense, racking up 115 total yards in their second win of the year.

27. New York Giants (-1)

Jaxson Dart looked really solid for the Giants before leaving with a concussion, and that’s when the wheels fell off. Dart departed Sunday’s game after the third quarter and was replaced by Russell Wilson, and the offense slowed down when that change at QB happened.

Dart ran for two scores and threw for 242 scoreless yards as he managed the swirling winds and snowy weather well, helping the Giants get out to a lead. But the defense allowed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and Wilson wasn’t able to move the offense down the field to get into position for the win.

28. Arizona Cardinals (-4)

The Cardinals had no shot in their Week 10 showing against the Seahawks, as their offense didn’t score until the second quarter when they were handed a short field after a SEA turnover. Brissett had no real chance to run the offense to start the game, as he faced constant pressure from the strong Seattle pass rush.

Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. each caught a touchdown, with McBride crossing the century mark (127 yards) on nine catches. Harrison had quite an inefficient night, only catching three of his 12 targets in the blowout loss.

29. Cleveland Browns (-2)

In a matchup between a moveable object and a stoppable force, the Cleveland Browns managed to mess up their easiest shot at earning their third win on the year. A dreadful showing from the CLE offense as a whole bogged down their chances of a win, as a measly field goal in the fourth quarter was all they were able to put up in the second half.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

A first-quarter touchdown was all the Raiders managed to put on the scoreboard in Week 10, as they put up a dud against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. After heavily incorporating Brock Bowers into their game plan last week, Bowers was only targeted three times, hauling in only one catch.

If Las Vegas wants to figure things out, they have to lean into its stars on offense more, and having such polarity in back-to-back weeks for Bowers’ workload is a recipe for an extended losing streak.

31. Tennessee Titans (bye week)

The Tennessee Titans are on bye in Week 10, as Patrick Mahomes and the offense needed a week off. Coming out of their bye, the Titans will host the Houston Texans in a key matchup between AFC South rivals.

32. New York Jets (no change)

It is tough to find any positives to write about for the Jets, even in a week where they earn a rare win, and that’s because of how much their offense continues to struggle. Justin Fields, thrust back into the starting job yet again, threw for 54 yards on six completions, Breece Hall ran for 83 yards and took a pass from Fields 42 yards for a score, and the defense forced six sacks in the miraculous win, but it still keeps them in the basement of the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings.