As the Denver Broncos prepare for their NFL Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Bo Nix made his competitive mindset clear during a media session Wednesday. The second-year Broncos quarterback is entering 2025 not just with expectations, but with purpose.

DNVR Sports’s Zac Stevens took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and shared a clip of Nix speaking at the podium, showcasing his fire and determination before the season opener.

“I hate to lose more than I love to win”

The statement underlines the identity Nix is building — one of resilience and leadership. After a strong rookie year where he threw for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding six more scores on the ground, Nix is now the clear leader of the Broncos offense.

Stevens also took to the platform again, this time sharing comments from wide receiver Courtland Sutton about the quarterback’s energy in the locker room.

“To see how much he loves the game — the dude LOVES football”

Sutton added that the former Oregon Ducks standout is the definition of someone who hates to lose more than he loves to win — a mindset that has started to shape the team culture.

With Sean Payton entering his third season as head coach and a retooled offense around him, Nix looks poised for a significant sophomore leap. The Broncos overhauled their backfield following the Javonte Williams trade, now turning to rookie RJ Harvey and veteran J.K. Dobbins to handle rushing duties. Second-year wide receiver Troy Franklin brings deep-threat ability, while free-agent addition Evan Engram provides a versatile presence at tight end. The passing game also gets a boost from Sutton, who signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension in late July, with $40 million guaranteed. With these weapons in place, Denver’s offense is aiming to build on last season’s 10-7 finish that ended a nine-year playoff drought.

Nix and the Broncos will open their season at home against a rebuilding Titans team. If his mindset is any indication, Denver’s new era at quarterback is already in full swing.