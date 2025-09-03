Peyton Manning has high expectations for quarterback Bo Nix, who is entering his second season in the NFL. The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the young signal caller possesses all the necessary tools to avoid the dreaded ‘sophomore slump' that second-year players often endure.

“I just don't see that as being a big factor for him,” Manning told Troy Renck of The Denver Post. “Rookie quarterbacks are supposed to struggle, and then the game slows down. But it sure looked like it slowed down a lot for him last year. Like with C.J. Stroud, Bo didn't play like a rookie. … I believe experience is the best teacher, and he got great experience last year.”

Continuity in Broncos organization bodes well for Bo Nix

Manning's confidence in Nix stems from what he's observed in not only his performance but also his character. He also referenced the Broncos' struggles to find a quarterback after his retirement, and is happy the team has found continuity in and around Nix.

“Bo is made of the right stuff,” said Manning.”He's a little bit older, carries himself the right way. And all of it should help as he moves forward in his career. I am just happy that Bo is the established starter. For a number of years, they had quarterback competitions. That's hard on the receivers, the coaches, the play-caller, and the quarterback. Now, they've got their guy.”

Manning emphasized the value of continuity between Nix and head coach Sean Payton heading into Year 2. Following Gary Kubiak stepping down a year after Manning's retirement, the Broncos endured four different head coaches in the span of five years.

The Broncos finally understood the importance of a quality head coach and brought in Payton.

“There are times when guys go into their second year, and they are going on their third coordinator. … He has an experienced head coach in Sean, who is his play-caller. Having that same voice and verbiage is so critical. We expect Sean to be here for a long time, so Bo will use that to his advantage,” said Manning. “When you look around the league at guys who play well, they often have the same coordinator. It is not automatic, but it makes a difference.”

Manning's endorsement carries significant weight given his own success in Denver. With added weapons around Nix, plus the organizational stability the Broncos have finally achieved, the Hall of Famer believes the young quarterback is poised to take a major step forward in Year 2.