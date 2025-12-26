The Denver Broncos (13-3) secured a gritty 20-13 win over division rival Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) on Christmas Night, strengthening their hold on the AFC West and moving closer to the top seed in the AFC. Denver finally broke the Arrowhead curse on Thursday, winning there for the first time since 2015 and racking up 13 wins this season, the highest for the franchise since Super Bowl 50.

On top of that, the Broncos set a new franchise sack record when their defense brought down third-string QB Chris Oladokun late in the game, though head coach Sean Payton downplayed the milestone.

“I don’t think anyone is focused on records right now,” Payton said after the win.

Facing rookie quarterback Oladokun, Denver’s pass rush made the most of their chances, including a late offsides penalty on Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones in the fourth quarter that set up the game-winning drive.

Article Continues Below

The Broncos’ offense, led by quarterback Bo Nix, relied on ball-control and time-consuming drives to manage the clock. Nix completed 26 of 38 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 43 yards and another score. The game came down to four long, methodical drives, each eating up at least eight minutes, including a 20-play, 60-yard final drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back RJ Harvey, giving Denver a 20-13 lead with less than two minutes to go.

The Broncos' ground game contributed 129 yards on 31 carries, alleviating pressure on Nix and keeping the Chiefs’ pass rush at bay. The team converted 11 of 18 third-down attempts, moving the ball efficiently enough to reach the red zone on four occasions. Early mistakes, including a Nix interception and multiple dropped passes in the first half, left Denver behind 7-6 at halftime despite controlling the clock and amassing 151 first-half yards.

Kansas City managed just 139 total yards on 42 plays, including Oladokun’s 13 completions on 22 attempts for 66 yards and a single touchdown to rookie Brashard Smith. Harrison Butker contributed two field goals, keeping the Chiefs competitive throughout. With only 14 seconds remaining, the Broncos’ defense forced a turnover on downs to claim the victory.

With the win, Denver positions itself to clinch the AFC West if the Los Angeles Chargers fall to the Houston Texans in Week 17. The Broncos’ final regular-season matchup at home against Los Angeles on January 4 will likely determine the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.