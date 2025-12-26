RJ Harvey has made the most of his situation with the Denver Broncos. The rookie running back started the year behind veteran running back JK Dobbins. Dobbins was having a solid season, leaving Harvey to lurk in the shadows as a promising rookie who wasn't as featured.

Once Dobbins went down with an injury, though, Harvey got his chance to shine. The Broncos running back delivered, becoming an integral part of Denver's attack. Harvey's reliability as a traditional running back and as a pass-catcher has been crucial to Denver this season.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs, Harvey scored a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter, catching a pass from Bo Nix to take the lead. That reception gave Harvey five receiving touchdowns this season, putting him in elite company.

RBs with 5+ receiving TDs and 5+ rushing TDs in their rookie season: RJ Harvey

Ashton Jeanty

Alvin Kamara

Gale Sayers

Charley Taylor

Doak Walker pic.twitter.com/RjXJthYZNc — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

This season, Harvey has played in all sixteen games, but has started in only seven games. In that limited time, Harvey has accumulated 512 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The Broncos' rookie running back has also caught 54 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns. His reliability has been a godsend for a Denver offense that's been teetering on the edge of inconsistency.

Against the Chiefs in Week 17, Harvey had a relatively quiet game. He had 14 carries for 41 yards on the ground, and he caught five passes for 31 yards. The Broncos' offense, in general, was quiet for most of the game. Thankfully, they came alive just in time in the fourth quarter to deliver the finishing blow: a 14-play drive well into the two-minute warning that culminated in the Harvey touchdown. That touchdown would end up being the game-winner, as the Broncos' defense neutralized the Chiefs' offense shortly after.

With the win, the Broncos keep control of the first seed in the AFC this season. Next up on the docket is a date with the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that could have massive implications depending on Los Angeles' performance this week.