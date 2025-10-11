The Denver Broncos are wasting no time exploring wide receiver help. According to multiple reports, former Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks, who recently cleared waivers and became a free agent, is expected to visit Denver next week.

Burks, a former first-round pick, could be one of the most intriguing midseason additions if both sides find common ground.

Burks’ release from Tennessee marks the end of a disappointing stint marred by injuries and inconsistency. Drafted 18th overall in 2022 as part of the A.J. Brown trade, Burks arrived in Nashville with massive expectations but struggled to stay on the field.

Across three seasons, he appeared in just 27 games, totaling 53 receptions for 699 yards and two touchdowns. Turf toe, concussions, and a fractured collarbone all slowed his progress, preventing him from becoming the WR1 the Titans envisioned.

Now, the 25-year-old receiver has a chance to reset his career. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Burks is planning to visit the Broncos next week, citing significant league-wide interest in the former Arkansas standout.

“Former Titans WR Treylon Burks, newly available and one of the top free agents, is planning to visit the Broncos next week,” Rapoport wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The former first-rounder will likely take other visits after receiving significant interest.”

Article Continues Below

Denver’s potential interest in Burks comes as the team continues to build around second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

Head coach Sean Payton’s system has started to show signs of rhythm and confidence, but adding another big-bodied receiver could help solidify the offense. Burks, at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, brings physicality and contested-catch ability, traits that could complement Courtland Sutton and rookie Marvin Mims Jr.

Meanwhile, Broncos legend John Elway recently praised Payton for the way he has handled Nix’s development. Speaking about Denver’s young quarterback, Elway credited Payton’s patience and structure for helping Nix grow into an emerging franchise leader.

“Sean has done a heck of a job bringing him along slowly and not overloading him,” Elway said. “Bo’s confidence and maturity really stand out, and the way they’ve built around him has been smart.”

If the Broncos and Burks reach an agreement, the move could give Denver’s offense a midseason spark as they aim to stay competitive in the AFC West. For Burks, it would represent the fresh start he’s been waiting for, and a chance to live up to his first-round potential finally.