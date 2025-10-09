The Tennessee Titans have officially moved on from wide receiver Treylon Burks, whose turbulent three-year tenure in Tennessee ended this week after he cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent. The decision continues a season of roster reshaping under head coach Brian Callahan, who was hired prior to the 2024 season and is now in his second year leading the Titans.

The Titans started the 2025 season winless before earning a narrow 22-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. The game marked 2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Cam Ward’s first career win as a starter and set the stage for key personnel adjustments, including Burks’ departure.

Originally drafted 18th overall in 2022 with the pick acquired from the AJ Brown trade, Burks carried massive expectations as Tennessee’s next top target. Instead, injuries defined his career — from turf toe and concussions to a torn ACL and fractured collarbone. Across three seasons, he totaled 53 receptions, 699 yards, and two touchdowns, playing in just 27 games.

On Tuesday, the Titans waived the former Arkansas Razorbacks standout after he was cleared for football activities. The following day, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo shared an update on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirming Burks’ new status and future options.

“Former #Titans WR Treylon Burks went unclaimed on waivers. He’s now free to sign elsewhere.”

The release of Burks frees up valuable cap space as the Titans continue retooling their wide receiver group for 2025. Tennessee overhauled the position by bringing in veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson through free agency and adding rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike in the draft. With Calvin Ridley leading the charge, the new-look unit gives quarterback Ward a deeper, more versatile arsenal as the team looks to build momentum from its victory over the Cardinals.

At just 25-years-old, Burks still has the potential to revive his career in the NFL free agency market. Teams like the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers have been floated around as potential landing spots. His combination of size and athleticism could appeal to a team willing to take a low-risk chance.

For the Titans, this move closes one of the most debated chapters in franchise history. For Burks, it opens a long-awaited second chance to prove he can still deliver on first-round expectations.