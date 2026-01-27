The Denver Broncos were left to process heartbreak Monday as veteran left tackle Garrett Bolles delivered an emotional response following the team’s AFC Championship loss. His remarks captured both the devastation of coming up short and the optimism that remains after a season defined by resilience, growth, and the emergence of a new franchise quarterback.

Denver fell 10–7 to the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High, missing the team's ninth Super Bowl appearance by three points. The Broncos entered the matchup as the AFC’s top seed after a dominant 14–3 regular season where they claimed the AFC West crown, but the absence of second-year quarterback Bo Nix significantly altered the offensive game plan. Jarrett Stidham stepped in under center and competed, yet Denver generated only one touchdown as the offense struggled to find rhythm.

While the offense labored, the Broncos’ defense delivered a performance worthy of a championship stage. The unit gave up just one touchdown and a field goal despite playing in freezing conditions, repeatedly giving the offense opportunities to respond. A late fourth-quarter interception ultimately ended Denver’s comeback hopes and sealed the season-ending loss.

Denver Sports 104.3's Andrew Mason shared Bolles’ full remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), which revealed the emotional toll the defeat took on one of the team’s longest-tenured leaders. Bolles did not hold back in expressing the pain of falling so short after such a special season.

Broncos LT Garett Bolles: "I'm pretty angry and frustrated. There's a lot of tears that came down my face yesterday. I've been here for a long time. And to get that close hurt really bad. But at the same time, I know exactly where this team is going. I know the future that we… pic.twitter.com/3lLv57eaF4 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 26, 2026

“There’s a lot of tears that came down my face yesterday. I’ve been here for a long time. And to get that close hurt really bad. When you’ve got a phenomenal quarterback in Bo, people don’t give him the credit he deserves. The season that he had was phenomenal. The sky’s the limit for this team.”

Nix's absence clouded the AFC Championship, but Bolles' message framed the defeat as inspiration rather than failure. His response underscored the unresolved issues and the Broncos' confidence in their team's ability to reach this level again.