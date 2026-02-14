The Denver Broncos are coming off an extremely successful 2025 season. The expectations for Denver coming into the season was for them to at least maintain their form from last season. They went above and beyond that goal, earning the first seed in the AFC and making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game. An unfortunate injury to quarterback Bo Nix derailed their Super Bowl chances, but the season was still a success nonetheless.

Now, though, comes the hard part when it comes to building a contender in the NFL. The offseason is where teams look to add that final piece to put them over the proverbial hump. The Broncos have a few key areas that need to be addressed next season. Most fans will be looking towards the big-name free agents available that fit Denver's needs.

However, should they swing and whiff at these players, there are some players that the Broncos should consider. Let's look at the sneaky good picks for the Broncos' free agency push.

Tyler Allegier, RB

A good rushing attack is often the sign of a great offense. Teams that have an efficient ground game are able to easily open up other areas of the field due to the gravity of their running backs. The Broncos' rushing attack last season were led by the twin efforts of rookie RJ Harvey and veteran JK Dobbins. Dobbins was reliable when he was on the field for Denver. However, his injury history has become a liability for the team. It led to the Broncos having a below-average rushing attack last season.

Harvey is an excellent running back who excels particularly in the red zone. However, he hasn't shown the capabilities to be an every-down back who can handle blocking and pass-catching consistently. Getting another running back to complement the incoming sophomore will allow him to develop properly without sacrificing the Broncos' championship window.

Enter Tyler Allegier. Bijan Robinson's running mate in the Atlanta Falcons' backfield is a free agent this season, and he fills the needs of Denver quite well. He totaled 514 yards last season as the backup to Robinson, making the most of his opportunities. With other star RBs like Kenneth Walker II and Breece Hall likely to be hotly contested, Allegier could be a solid sneaky pickup for the Broncos.

Christian Kirk, WR

The Broncos' ground attack isn't the only part of the offense that needs to be remedied this offseason. Denver's wide receiver room has long been considered lackluster, and it's easy to see why. Courtland Sutton has emerged as the top receiving threat for Bo Nix, but Nix's options are slim when we take the big-bodied wide receiver out of the equation. There's also a prevailing belief that Sutton might be best suited as a number two receiver for a team.

The big name in free agency that everyone's looking at is George Pickens, and for good reason. Pickens broke out last season as an excellent threat on offense. His ability to catch contested balls and stretch the field makes him a potential WR1 for any team. However, Pickens will also command a lot of money, money that the Broncos might not have. Other prolific free agent wide receivers are likely to be in the $16-20 million range.

Kirk is one of the veteran wide receivers that the Broncos could take a flier on in free agency. While he's been hot or cold over the last few years, Kirk has shown that he's able to be a top wide receiver in an offense. He had an electric 2022 season with the Jaguars (1,108 yards and eight TDs) that earned him a massive payday with the Cardinals. Perhaps a change of scenery will allow the wide receiver to unlock that level again. He's expected to fetch around $6 million this offseason, an affordable price for the Broncos.