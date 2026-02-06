The Denver Broncos are hoping to get a major boost at the wide receiver position in 2026. Troy Franklin is very close with quarterback Bo Nix, and that allows them to have unbreakable chemistry. There is a good chance that Franklin emerges as a star for the Broncos very quickly.

Franklin won't have to worry about targets. Nix targeted him 104 times last season for 65 catches, 709 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. For 2026, Franklin is hoping to leap to over 1,000 yards on the season. Franklin sat down with the Denver Post to discuss next season.

“I’m going to get a 1,000-yard season,” Franklin told The Denver Post Thursday. “I’m going to double up the touchdowns. And receptions, I need to probably get about 80 or 100.”

He was asked if he is capable of making that leap.

“Yeah, yeah, for sure, man,” Franklin said. “Because I could’ve done it this year. But I think, obviously, in the beginning of the year, things were a little — they weren’t how they were in the backend of the year, just with how clean we were as an offense, penalty-wise, just being on the same page and stuff like that.”

Franklin was consistent throughout most of the season. He had a huge game in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts and had a two-touchdown game later in the year against the Dallas Cowboys. If Franklin continues to average at least six targets a game next year, maybe even more, then I expect him to have a much better season all around. He has the potential for 1k yards and 10+ TDs being the No. 2 behind Courtland Sutton.

Davis Webb will now be calling plays for the Broncos as the new OC.