The Seattle Seahawks helped wrap up the 2025-26 NFL season with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots, helping Sam Darnold complete his redemption arc. While Seattle is heading into the offseason atop the final NFL Power Rankings of the season, there is still plenty of NFL content coming up.

With college prospects working toward making the jump to the NFL, free agency opening in March, and the NFL Draft in April, the NFL will still be creating plenty of headlines later this month. Here's ClutchPoints' final NFL Power Rankings of this past NFL season.

1. Seattle Seahawks

It was quite the perfect ending for Mike MacDonald and the Seahawks, as their strong defense did enough for their offense to eventually figure things out in the second half in Super Bowl 60. Heading into an offseason with a ton of potential for improving their roster, things are quite bright at Lumen Field, as they check in at the top spot of the final NFL Power Rankings.

Contract extensions for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon will likely be discussed this offseason, as both stars will be looking for their first paydays. Sitting at just over $73.1 million in cap space, general manager John Schneider and the front office can afford to be greedy in free agency, as they will likely look to add another playmaker on offense, re-sign Kenneth Walker III, and find another linebacker and pass rusher on defense.

2. New England Patriots

The future is bright for the Patriots heading into the 2026-27 NFL season, as making the Super Bowl in only the second season with Drake Maye means this team is going to be around for a while. Mike Vrabel and his coaching staff seem to all be aligned on the present and future goals for this roster, as they will look to maximize their $36M+ in space.

Upgrading the offensive line and wide receiver groups should be the top priority this offseason, as left tackle Will Campbell might be a candidate to move inside to guard, even with Vrabel’s comments against that option. With 11 draft picks at their disposal in April, this team is not going anywhere in the AFC.

Matthew Stafford’s MVP award was the second-best thing for the Los Angeles Rams at the NFL Awards ceremony, as he confirmed that he will be returning for his 18th season. Having Stafford return helps anchor a Rams offense that should be one of the best yet again in 2026.

“So I'll see you guys next year.” 🔥 Matthew Stafford ended his MVP speech by announcing he will return in 2026. (📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/lnMCu7cwQX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2026

The ferocious pass rush that led the LAR defense should be back in full force next year, but the secondary could use some help. With two first-round picks at the Rams’ disposal (thanks to the Atlanta Falcons), general manager Les Snead will have his pick of the litter to upgrade both the offense and defense. The retirement of right tackle Rob Havenstein opens up a likely landing spot for one of the draft’s top tackle prospects, as pick 13 should see a lot of action for offensive linemen in mock drafts.

Coming up short in the AFC Championship game shows that the Denver Broncos are a threat in the AFC heading into next season. With Bo Nix suffering a broken foot, ruling him out of the championship matchup with the Patriots, it was their defense that put on its best Herculean act to keep things as close as possible.

With core players like Courtland Sutton, Zach Allen, and Nik Bonitto signing extensions last year, Denver has done a good job of locking up their core before getting too expensive. There are no super impactful players hitting free agency for the Broncos this offseason, giving them a chance to either re-sign their depth pieces or take a big swing externally to try and get over their postseason hump.

5. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have something cooking in the NFC, as Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams seem to be a really solid match. The growth of the offense, specifically Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland, shows that this offense is only just reaching its potential.

While currently in the red for cap space, it won’t take much for Chicago to work its way into a position where it can go after a few key free agents. After loading up on offensive line help last offseason, they likely will look to upgrade their defense this offseason, as their defensive secondary could use some help. While it isn’t a strong cornerback class in free agency, they definitely could find a quality depth option there.

6. Buffalo Bills

Coming up short once again in the playoffs cost Sean McDermott his job as the head coach for the Buffalo Bills, as they decided to move forward with Joe Brady. Keeping a familiar voice in-house at head coach is an interesting decision for a team that wasn’t happy with its current leadership, so it remains to be seen how that works moving forward.

Adding talent at the wide receiver position has to be a top priority this offseason, as Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and a plethora of depth pieces continue to not cut it. With George Pickens off the market and pulling Mike Evans from Tampa Bay feeling unlikely, the trio of Alec Pierce, Jauan Jennings, and Romeo Doubs headlines the FA class. However, this is an excellent draft class for WRs, so don’t be surprised if Buffalo uses an early pick on a wideout.

7. San Francisco 49ers

While a road upset over the Philadelphia Eagles gave the San Francisco 49ers early hope this postseason, a blowout loss to the eventual champions ended their playoff journey early. As one of the three NFC West teams to make the playoffs, San Francisco was the first one to bow out, but it was an overall successful season.

A healthy season from Christian McCaffrey resulted in a Comeback Player of the Year nod, while Brock Purdy overcame injuries to finish the year strong. Objective number one for the Niners this offseason needs to be finding help on their offensive line and at wide receiver, as the pending free agency of Jennings, combined with the uncertainty with Brandon Aiyuk, leaves this team very weak at that position.

8. Houston Texans

A dreadful showing by C.J. Stroud ended Houston’s season on a sour note, as their franchise QB threw four interceptions in their AFC Divisional loss to the Patriots. The offense is heading into the second season of Nick Caley’s offense, and there needs to be a fundamental change for next season.

The inclusion of rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will need to increase as they head into their second seasons, as the offense looked far more fluid the more they were integrated. But improving the offensive line and running games should be the top priority for Houston this offseason, as these are the main elements holding this offense back.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

It was quite the impressive 13-4 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars this past season, as Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence look to be a solid pairing moving forward. The offense was hitting on all cylinders, as Lawrence and Travis Etienne both put up strong seasons in Coen’s offense.

As the top option in the AFC South, the Jaguars will need to do a lot this offseason if they want to retain that title. With Etienne hitting free agency, it will be a key offseason for the Jaguars as they look to remain atop their division.

10. Green Bay Packers

A sub-par regular season by the Green Bay Packers resulted in limping into the NFC postseason, where their trip was cut short by the Bears. A super impressive season from Jordan Love helped overshadow some of the offensive shortcomings, while the defense was impressive to start the year, falling behind when Micah Parsons was lost for the year.

A bad free-agent class from last offseason put the Packers behind the roster-building eight ball, so they will have to dig out of that hole this offseason. Without a first-round pick due to the Parsons trade, Brian Gutekunst will need to work more magic with fewer assets, as the Packers round out the top 10 in the NFL Power Rankings.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

Something needs to change for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, as the dysfunction on offense is holding this team back. The offense, which will have a new look with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, will need to adapt to its new identity, one that will hopefully help Jalen Hurts.

Trade rumors surrounding A.J. Brown are starting to swirl yet again, and that will likely dominate offseason headlines, but a move could actually happen this time. Look for this offense to look decently different heading into next year, as a switch-up is needed.

12. Los Angeles Chargers

An 11-win Wild Card berth was a successful season for the Los Angeles Chargers, but a 16-3 loss to the Patriots ended their season early. Having over $80 million in cap space to work with this offseason gives LAC a great shot at shoring up their roster, and having Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator will do wonders for improving their offense.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Mike Tomlin era has officially ended for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as a 24-point loss at the hands of the Texans ended their playoff berth. Even by winning the AFC North, Pittsburgh limped into the postseason, benefiting from a weak division.

Mike McCarthy was chosen as the next head coach for the Steelers, an uninspiring selection but one that could be the right choice if Aaron Rodgers wants to play one more season. This roster will be a work in progress in 2026, and their offseason will be integral to getting started on the right foot.

14. Carolina Panthers

It was quite the impressive season for Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers, as they won the NFC South division and pushed the Rams to the brink in their NFC Wild Card matchup. While the offense still has plenty of room to grow, this team finally showed promise that they can build around, as their core of Young and wideout Tetairoa McMillan is an exciting pairing.

But only having around $11 million in cap space currently to work with will present a few challenges this offseason, so it might take a few cap gymnastics to upgrade their roster.

15. Detroit Lions

After a shocking upset loss in the NFC playoffs the previous season, 2025 was yet another disappointing year for the Detroit Lions. Missing the playoffs altogether, the Lions set out for a bit of a reset this offseason, bringing in former Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator Drew Petzing for the same position.

Petzing is not an inspiring addition, based on how the AZ offenses looked under his guise, but with Dan Campbell also being an offensive mind, hopefully this pairing will help the high-powered offense get back to how it needs to be, as the Lions fill the first non-playoff spot of the NFL Power Rankings.

16. Indianapolis Colts

Losing Daniel Jones down the stretch turned the Indianapolis Colts from a playoff-bound team to one employing Philip Rivers, limping to the finish line. As the former NFL QB was brought out of retirement for one last hoorah, the Colts now move forward into 2026 with Jones hitting free agency.

Alec Pierce is also heading into free agency as one of the top WR options available, so he will likely command a top-dollar deal. This offense could look vastly different next season, but the potential for both Jones and Pierce to come back is still in the realm of possibilities this offseason.

17. Baltimore Ravens

Jesse Minter is back with the Baltimore Ravens, as he went from the defensive coordinator on the Chargers to head coach for the Ravens. Moving on from John Harbaugh was a necessary change, as hard as it was to make, if this franchise wanted to take a step forward into its next era.

Center Tyler Linderbaum is BAL’s top free agent this offseason, and he will be in high demand, so it will take a lot to get him back. This is a very important offseason for the roster development of the Ravens, as they need to round out both sides of the ball while getting Lamar Jackson back to his MVP level.

18. Minnesota Vikings

The jury is still out on J.J. McCarthy, as he has yet to show enough to justify remaining the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. After seeing Darnold head elsewhere and win a Super Bowl, that absolutely has to make Kevin O’Connell sick.

Moving on from general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at a very interesting point in the offseason sets everything off on the wrong foot for the Vikings, as they will be heading into free agency without a GM. It will be quite the fascinating offseason for Minnesota, as they enter free agency over $40 million in the red and near the middle of the pack in the NFL Power Rankings.

19. Atlanta Falcons

Article Continues Below

It is now the Kevin Stefanski show for the Atlanta Falcons, as they moved on from Raheem Morris after missing the playoffs yet again. With defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich locked in and Tommy Rees installed as the new offensive coordinator, 2026 will be a year of rebuilding for the Falcons.

Thankfully, Bijan Robinson is too good for this team to be bad, as his otherworldly 2025 season showed what his ceiling looks like. The future (and health) of Michael Penix Jr. will be the top storyline this offseason for ATL, as moving on from Kirk Cousins seems like a foregone conclusion.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles is back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with former Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson coming aboard to lead the offense. It remains to be seen if the offense will actually get better, as Robinson wasn’t retained by Stefanski for a reason.

Mike Evans is hitting free agency this offseason, and while it would be quite shocking to see him head elsewhere, there has been little news on his interest in coming back. But for the offense to actually take a step forward, Robinson will need to unlock Bucky Irving, something he already seems interested in doing.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor somehow escaped the offseason unscathed yet again, as the Cincinnati Bengals are moving forward with Taylor as their head coach. After missing the playoffs yet again, could 2026 finally be the make-or-break year for him and this roster?

Joe Burrow will have all of his main offensive skill players back, as Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are all under contract for 2026. Upgrading the offensive line remains a top priority, as does fielding a better defense, as this team has so much potential, yet continues to under-deliver, which is why they continue to fall in the middle of the NFL Power Rankings.

22. Dallas Cowboys

Handing an expensive franchise tag to wide receiver George Pickens is likely how the Dallas Cowboys will kick off their offseason, as CeeDee Lamb’s running mate will be back for at least one more season.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was able to get a successful year out of Dak Prescott last year, as the Dallas offense relied on free agent Javonte Williams to steady their run game. Williams is one of the better running backs available in free agency, and if he leaves, Dallas will be back to square one, as they have no long-term option on the team at RB.

23. Miami Dolphins

Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan are turning the Miami Dolphins into Green Bay South, as the Dolphins now have a new head coach and general manager. Hafley’s addition will be quite a change personality-wise, although it seems that his introductory press conference definitely set things off on the right foot.

What to do at quarterback will be the first item of business, as Tua Tagovailoa is likely going to be playing elsewhere next year. While this isn’t the year to need to draft a quarterback, Miami could be in play for a veteran in free agency, with ties linking Malik Willis to the Dolphins popping up.

24. Kansas City Chiefs

A torn ACL for Patrick Mahomes ended any postseason hopes for the Kansas City Chiefs this past season, wrapping up what was a disappointing year for the yearly postseason participants.

Facing an uphill battle in terms of creating cap space, currently sitting at $57.9 million in the red, the Chiefs need to take a serious look at their current roster construction. With players like Bryan Cook, Jaylen Watson, and Travis Kelce hitting free agency, there are plenty of decisions piling up for the Chiefs to deal with this offseason.

25. New Orleans Saints

With Tyler Shough locked in as the QB1 for next year, the New Orleans Saints and Kellen Moore can take that next step forward as they look to become a contender again. Questions about their entire defense will need to be answered this offseason, and holding the eighth overall selection in April’s NFL Draft could be the first step towards helping, as they sit 25th in the NFL Power Rankings.

26. Washington Commanders

Replacing Kliff Kingsbury with David Blough is hopefully going to take the offense to a new level, as the Washington Commanders were lagging a lot on that side of the ball in 2025. Granted, injuries to Jayden Daniels slowed this down, but the run game was invisible for most of the season.

With as old as this team is, their class of free agents could very well all be heading elsewhere next year. Players like Deebo Samuel and Bobby Wagner, among others, don’t match the timeline of this current team, as they would be better suited on a contending team, so expect these players to earn considerable external interest in free agency.

27. New York Giants

With Harbaugh, Matt Nagy, and Dennard Wilson being brought in to reshape the coaching staff, the New York Giants actually have some promise and hope. Navigating only having $7 million in cap space makes things a bit tough for the Giants this offseason, but with Jaxson Dart already in tow as the team’s franchise quarterback, that at least crosses one item off their rebuild checklist.

28. Tennessee Titans

Brian Daboll is an excellent offensive coordinator for Cam Ward, as he has the right approach to developing young QBs to help Ward. With Robert Saleh replacing the fired Brian Callahan, it will be interesting to see if Saleh can make his second tenure as a head coach more successful. Currently sitting with the most cap space available with $99 million, this could be a very fun offseason for Tennessee, as they look to build around Ward.

29. Arizona Cardinals

Mike LaFleur has swapped divisional rivals, going from the offensive coordinator of the Rams to being the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. A franchise that has been longing for a consistent, successful roster for years has a fresh chance at doing just that, as Jonathan Gannon was never the right fit for this roster.

The Kyler Murray decision is the biggest one facing Mike LaFleur right out of the gate, as Murray was shut down in favor of Jacoby Brissett and the full-fledged tank last year. While all signs point to Murray heading elsewhere this offseason, could a new offensive coaching staff decide to work with him instead?

30. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns remain an inept NFL franchise that continues to stumble, as their bungled head coaching search resulted in hiring Baltimore’s Todd Monken and losing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in the process.

Still being $19 million over the salary cap, the Cleveland front office will need to figure out if this is finally the offseason they pull the plug on the Deshaun Watson contract, or if they continue to kick that can down the road, as they once again check in near the bottom of the NFL Power Rankings.

31. New York Jets

A firing of most positional coaches and coordinators by Aaron Glenn put quite a negative stamp on his first season with the New York Jets, as they will head into 2026 with a lot of fresh faces. With over $82 million in cap space, will they make a big move? Will Justin Fields remain at QB, or will they bring in competition, via free agency or the draft, to try and take a step forward? All signs are pointing to this being a make-or-break year for Glenn, as he was given a pass on his inaugural season, but the Jets will need to do a lot if they want to dig themselves out of the bottom of next year's NFL Power Rankings.

32. Las Vegas Raiders

The final team in the end-of-season NFL Power Rankings is the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the top spot in the 2026 NFL Draft, $87.8 million in cap space, and a first-time head coach fresh off a Super Bowl win.

Things are looking up for this franchise, as Klint Kubiak will do his best in his first year to help Brock Bowers and (likely) rookie quarterback Francisco Mendoza revamp this below-average offense. While it will take a bit to rebuild this roster fully, they are taking the right steps to make that a reality.