There is a path for the Denver Broncos to fill out another good roster, but there will be tough choices to make. But a key thing is the draft, and here is the Broncos’ 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup, post-Super Bowl.

Denver reached the AFC Championship Game in 2025. But with starting quarterback Bo Nix on the sideline, they fell short in a tough snow-driven 10-7 decision against the Patriots.

Still, the championship pieces remain in place. The Broncos just need a draft home run, and here is what the experts think they will do with the No. 30 overall pick.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints; Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com; Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus; Joel Klatt, CBS Sports

Crean likes the overall game of Allen.

“C.J. Allen is a prototypical middle linebacker who can lead the defense and make plays in the run and pass games,” Crean wrote. “With Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad hitting free agency and Drew Sanders coming off an injury, the Broncos can pair Allen with Dre Greenlaw and have that position covered now and in the future.”

This would also be a first-round steal like Sadiq, if Allen drops this far.

“With linebackers Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton due to hit free agency this spring, the Broncos could look to bolster the second level of their defense at Pick 30,” Frelund wrote. “Allen had a top-tier run-defense ranking in college and was one of the surest tacklers at his position.”

It’s a matter of getting better against the run, according to Chadwick.

“While the Broncos showcased one of the NFL's most fearsome defenses in 2025, they could still improve at linebacker,” Chadwick wrote “Allen’s 88.6 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 ranked ninth among Power Four linebackers.”

Klatt said it’s a matter of servicing need for the Broncos.

“As we get later into the first round, teams will seemingly prioritize need,” Klatt wrote. “For the Broncos, that's linebacker. Allen is another experienced guy, starting 29 games. He's also a talented player, earning an All-American nod and being named a finalist for the Butkus Award this past season. What we know about Georgia defensive players is that they're going to be ready to succeed in the NFL.”

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Field Yates, ESPN

It makes sense for a team that doesn’t have glaring weaknesses. Yates sees this as a potential steal.

“Sadiq's range surely starts sooner than here, as this would be great value for a Broncos team with limited needs,” Yates wrote. “Coach Sean Payton has long valued a player who can be their “joker,” a player who is either a top-end receiving back or mismatch tight end. Previous examples from Payton's time in New Orleans include Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara, and Jimmy Graham.

“Sadiq fits that description with an outstanding athleticism that makes him a threat after the catch. He had to wait his turn behind Terrance Ferguson at Oregon, but Sadiq blossomed in the primary role last season with team highs in both catches (51) and receiving touchdowns (8).”

Article Continues Below

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

A skill player fits the bill for Reuter, too.

“Bernard's consistency and ability to make plays at all levels of the field make him a great fit for the Broncos,” Reuter wrote. “He has experience in the slot and outside, giving him the versatility to fill in where Denver needs him most.”

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

A mixed viewpoint among NFL teams could push Woods deeper into the first round, according to Jeremiah.

“Folks around the league are split on Woods’ evaluation,” Jeremiah wrote. “Some don’t view him as a first-round pick, but he has the quickness to add to the league’s best pass-rush group as an inside rusher.”

The overall roundup analysis

Allen turned out to be a popular pick. However, Mel Kiper has Allen at No. 23 on his big board. That’s at least a suggestion that he may not be around when the Broncos make their pick at No. 30.

So if Allen is off the board, it makes a lot of sense for the Broncos to target an offensive player. That brings Yates’ pick and Reuter’s selection into play.

If the Broncos hit with a player who provides first-year consistent production, they may be able to break through to the place they felt three points short of in 2025.