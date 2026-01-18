The Denver Broncos outlasted the Buffalo Bills 33–30 in overtime on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round, advancing to their first AFC Championship Game since the 2015 season. The win placed quarterback Bo Nix alongside Tim Tebow as the only Denver-drafted quarterbacks to lead the franchise to a playoff victory.

Nix completed 26-of-46 passing for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while also leading the Broncos in rushing with 29 yards on 12 carries. Altogether, he produced 308 yards. He threw touchdown passes of seven yards to offensive tackle Frank Crum, 29 yards to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and a go-ahead 26-yard score to Marvin Mims Jr. with 55 seconds left in regulation that gave Denver a 30–27 lead. Mims led all receivers with eight catches for 93 yards.

The game turned on turnovers. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen racked up 349 total yards and three passing touchdowns but committed four turnovers, two interceptions, and two lost fumbles. The Broncos recorded five takeaways after finishing the regular season at minus-3 in turnover differential.

With 55 seconds left in regulation, Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., giving Denver a 30–27 lead. Buffalo quickly responded with a 50-yard field goal from Bills kicker Matt Prater with five seconds remaining in regulation, tying the game 30–30 and sending it into overtime.

Article Continues Below

On the second-to-last play of the game, Nix suffered a broken bone in his right ankle on a 2-yard quarterback keeper, tackled by safety Cole Bishop. Despite limping, he stayed in the game, and on the next drive, he drew a 30-yard pass interference penalty on a deep attempt to Mims, moving the Broncos into field-goal range.

Head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Nix will undergo surgery on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama, and will miss the remainder of the postseason. Veteran quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who appeared in one game during the regular season, will start in Nix's absence, with Sam Ehlinger serving as the backup.

The Broncos will host the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High against the winner of the Patriots–Texans matchup.