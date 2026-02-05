The Denver Broncos had a lot to be proud of in 2025, but they nonetheless enter another offseason feeling shortchanged. With six starters becoming free agents in March, general manager George Paton will have a busy offseason in the coming months.

The Broncos are projected to have roughly $26 million in cap space, ranking near the middle of the league. However, most of their efforts will be focused on retaining some of their top in-house talent.

Linebacker Alex Singleton, center Luke Wattenberg, cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian, running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers will hit the open market, but are all players Denver would like to retain. The front office could also have interest in re-signing running back Jaleel McLaughlin, safety P.J. Locke and defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour.

Paton has a lot of roster management to do before the summer, particularly with the NFL Draft following free agency in April. The Broncos are not necessarily in “run it back” mode, but they would love to retain as many pieces from their top-five defense as possible.

If they are going to reach the next level, the Broncos need to be major players in the 2026 offseason. While they continue to improve in each season under Sean Payton, Denver needs to make a big splash to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender. After making the 2025 AFC Championship Game, the Super Bowl is the new standard Payton has set in the Mile High City.

Before free agency begins, expect the Broncos to make a few cuts to give themselves more cap space flexibility. Do not be surprised to see a few big-name players part with the franchise over the next few months.

TE Evan Engram

The ever-inconsistent Evan Engram failed to reach expectations yet again in 2025. He managed to remain healthy for most of the year, which is never a given with him, but ended the year with just 50 catches for 461 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Engram disappointed with the New York Giants, but he turned his career around with a successful three-year run with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That stint provided reason to believe he would elevate Bo Nix's receiving corps in 2025 as long as he remained on the field.

Engram only missed one game all season, but he ended the season with the worst numbers since his second year in the league. Engram simply did not fit into Sean Payton and Joe Lombardi's offensive system as well as Denver had hoped.

The 31-year-old is signed through the 2026 season after inking a two-year deal in the 2025 offseason. However, with $16.5 million of his $23 million contract guaranteed, the Broncos could save roughly $3.8 million in dead cap space by cutting him this offseason. That number would increase to over $6 million if they wait until after June 1.

With players like David Njoku, Zach Ertz, Tyler Conklin, Noah Fant and Darren Waller available during the upcoming free agency period, the Broncos can find a suitable replacement for Engram who will be a better fit with Nix on a cheaper deal. Expect Denver to also use one of its Day Two or Day Three selections on a tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft.

DT D.J. Jones

The Broncos' defensive line was arguably the best in the league in 2025, and most of their key players up front are set to return in 2026. Star edge-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper have already inked multi-year extensions, while Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach and Eyioma Uwazurike are each locked in for another year.

Allen and Jones have held down the front line for years, along with impending free agent John Franklin-Myers. Jones, however, has become an expendable asset in the 2026 offseason.

Jones' numbers have not declined as he remains a staple of the Broncos' study defensive line. He recorded 39 tackles in his ninth season, while tying a career-high 3.5 sacks from his nose tackle position.

However, Jones, whose total contract makes him the 11th-highest-paid player on the roster, is becoming a liability due to his emerging teammates. Roach and Uwazurike have both been dominant forces for the Broncos, with the latter emerging as a part of Vance Joseph's rotation in 2025. The two reserves have primarily been used as depth pieces, but are becoming too impactful to ignore.

Despite starting just two games in 2025, Roach led Denver's defensive linemen with 41 tackles on the year and tied for sixth on the team with four sacks in the regular season. He led the Broncos with two sacks and three tackles for loss in the postseason.

On the other hand, Uwazurike broke out with 39 tackles and 3.5 sacks in year three. He recorded 10 tackles in the playoffs, tying Dre Greenlaw for fourth on the team.

Roach and Uwazurike are both better fits in Joseph's defense than Jones is and will be up for contract extensions soon. The Broncos should place greater value on the two younger, more effective players than on Jones' $29 million cap hit over the next two seasons. Denver can save

LB Dre Greenlaw

The Broncos took a big risk on Dre Greenlaw in the 2025 offseason when they gave him a three-year, $31.5 million contract, despite him playing just two games in 2024. The 28-year-old was effective, albeit largely unavailable, in his first season with the team.

Before Paton can make any decisions on Greenlaw, he has a more pressing matter to address. Leading tackler Alex Singleton will become an unrestricted free agent, where he will likely receive substantial attention. Despite coming off a late-season injury scare, Singleton is on pace to receive another lucrative deal after notching at least 120 tackles in five of the last six seasons.

Justin Strnad, who started eight games when Greenlaw was sidelined, will also hit the open market after signing a one-year extension in 2025. Singleton is priority No. 1, but the Broncos would also love to bring Strnad back on a team-friendly deal.

If Denver retains Singleton, Paton might explore potentially releasing Greenlaw after just one season. While still effective, Greenlaw has not been the same player since he tore his Achilles tendon in a freak accident during Super Bowl LVIII.

The Broncos would save roughly $6 million if they cut Greenlaw before June 1, and over $8 million if they wait until after that date, according to Over The Cap. While not game-changing money, it could give Paton additional flexibility to make a bigger move.

Denver would be content to keep Greenlaw, who tallied 53 tackles in 10 games last season, including the playoffs. However, depending on how aggressive the Broncos are in the 2026 offseason, Greenlaw will be among the first names the team views as expendable.