After falling to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, the Denver Broncos decided to fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. Head coach Sean Payton and company didn't have to look far for his replacement.

The Broncos have announced that David Webb is taking over as offensive coordinator, via the team' X, formerly Twitter account. Logan Kilgore will be replacing him as quarterbacks coach.

After his playing career ended in 2022, Webb immediately joined the coaching ranks with the Broncos in 2023. He has served as their quarterbacks coach ever since, earning the title of offensive pass game coordinator in 2025.

His work with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix caught the attention of many around the NFL. During the regular season, Nix completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That came after the QB posted a 66.3 completion percentage for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie.

As teams with open head coach vacancies looked for a new leader, Webb's name came up frequently. While he interviewed for some roles, he ultimately decided to back out of the running for the Las Vegas Raiders' HC job. That sent a sign that Webb was eyeing a return to the Broncos.

With Denver moving on from Lombardi, a clear pathway to promotion was there for Webb. If he succeeds in the role, his head coach candidacy will become much more legitimate. While it's unclear if he or Payton will call plays, Webb will now have his fingerprints all over the Broncos' offense.

The franchise had to fend off plenty of interested parties to secure their new offensive coordinator's services. But at the same time, coaching for the Broncos is all Webb has known since hanging up his cleats.