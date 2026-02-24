The Denver Broncos came ever so close to reaching the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season. For the 2026 campaign, Denver is making a big change. Head coach Sean Payton is handing off play calling duties to Davis Webb, per team reporter Aric DiLalla.

“Payton said he’ll still be involved with what they do offensively, but he said he’s making the decision for what’s best for the team,” DiLalla posted to X, formerly Twitter.

This is a rare occurrence for Payton, who is used to calling plays.

“Sean Payton’s given up play calling in the past with the Saints but this is a first for him with the Broncos,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted to X.

Denver took a major hit this past season when starting quarterback Bo Nix went down with an injury before the AFC Championship game. The Broncos lost that game in bad weather to the New England Patriots.

Webb is the new offensive coordinator for Denver. He has worked for the team since the 2023 season. Webb was the former quarterbacks coach, as well as pass game coordinator.

Broncos are hoping for a more efficient offense in 2026

Denver fans are wondering what might have been had Nix not gotten hurt in the NFL Playoffs. In just his second NFL season, the young Broncos quarterback had a successful year. He threw for nearly 4,000 passing yards in the regular season.

Payton has admitted that he didn't feel at times he did enough to help his offense this past season. That is partly the reason why Webb is coming on board as OC.

“I feel like we’re far enough along with the RPOs and some of that, but when we want to run it under center and control a game, we’ve been able to do it a few times, but not as much as I’d like,” Payton said at season's end, per The Athletic. “That’ll be an important study and with urgency. … I want to play from the gun, but I also will always want to play with a two-back or multiple-tight end mindset, have that flexibility.”

Time will tell if Webb is able to hold on to the play calling duties for Denver.