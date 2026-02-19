Sean Payton is getting the band back together in the Mile High City. The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Ronald Curry as their new wide receivers coach, reuniting the veteran assistant with his former boss from the Big Easy.

Ronald Curry, a former NFL receiver himself, spent the last two years as the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills. While he was tasked with refining Josh Allen’s game in Orchard Park, his deepest coaching roots are with Payton.

The two spent six seasons together with the New Orleans Saints, where Curry climbed the ladder from offensive assistant to wide receivers coach, and eventually to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

In Denver, Curry replaces Keary Colbert as part of a significant offensive staff overhaul that also saw Davis Webb promoted to offensive coordinator. The move signifies Payton’s desire for familiar voices as he enters a crucial year of development for young franchise quarterback Bo Nix.

Article Continues Below

The timing of the hire is poetic, coming just weeks after Curry’s Bills fell to the Broncos in a heartbreaking AFC Divisional Round matchup. In that 33-30 overtime thriller at Empower Field at Mile High, Josh Allen put up a massive fantasy-line, throwing for 283 yards and three touchdowns while adding 66 yards on the ground.

However, the Broncos' defense, which Curry will now be working alongside, forced four turnovers from Allen, including two interceptions and two lost fumbles, to seal the victory.

The Bills' offense was potent under Curry’s guidance in 2025. Josh Allen finished the regular season with 3,668 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and a 102.2 passer rating, leading Buffalo to a 12-5 record and an AFC East title.

Now, Curry shifts his focus back to the perimeter. He’ll be tasked with maximizing a Denver Broncos receiving corps led by Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. After helping Josh Allen reach an elite level in Buffalo, Payton is betting that Curry’s experience can help ignite a Denver offense that is ready to turn the corner in the AFC West.