After an impressive season where they finished as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Denver Broncos were not able to get past the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl. The Broncos had a few things working against them in this game, with some they just couldn't control.

First, they had to play the game without their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, after he suffered a broken ankle in the Divisional Round last week. That means Jarrett Stidham took over the reins after not taking any real snaps during the season.

As much as it was a pretty even game throughout, things started to change for both teams in the second half as the elements began to take over. Snow began to pile up, and it was obvious that it had a real effect on both teams. Unfortunately for the Broncos, the Patriots were able to squeeze in a field goal, which was basically a deciding factor in the game.

Looking back at the game, there are a few people (and things) to blame for the Broncos' loss in the championship game.

Empower Field at Mile High needed a roof

It's understandable that both teams had to battle through the conditions, but it's hard not to blame the snow for the lackluster outcome of the game. There was no way that the Broncos could have prepared for the weather, especially since it started in the second half of the game instead of hours before. Nothing was getting done on the offensive end with the snow coming down, and players could barely see what was going on.

If the Broncos had a roof on the stadium, it's not a sure thing that they win the game, but they may have more of a fighting chance.

Jarrett Stidham had us in the drive, but not the rest of the game

Stidham came out with a near-perfect start to the game to get the Broncos on the board, but that was about it. The Broncos' defense did all they could against the Patriots, and they kept the team in the game. All Stidham had to do was play a turnover-free game and make the right reads, but before the snow covered the field, he was having a hard time with that.

The Broncos could have gone into halftime with the lead, but a crucial turnover in the second quarter by Stidham helped the Patriots score a touchdown. From there, all the Patriots needed was the field goal in the third quarter, and the snow basically mucked up the rest of the game. As much as the snow didn't give the Broncos a chance, Stidham didn't either.

Will Lutz couldn't hit one through the uprights

Lutz had a chance to give the Broncos the lead going into halftime, but he missed a 54-yard field goal late in the second quarter. That field goal could have changed a lot for the game, but they had to play from behind after that. Lutz then missed another field goal late in the fourth quarter that could have tied the game, but at that point, it was obvious the snow had a major effect on any outcome.

It's hard to blame Lutz for the second field goal, but if he makes that first one before halftime, who knows what could have happened.