The Denver Broncos may have been humbled in their most recent matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but linebacker Jonathon Cooper remains as confident as ever heading into the next challenge.

Cooper, who signed a four-year, $60 million extension in November 2024 that included $33 million guaranteed, has been one of Denver’s defensive cornerstones under Sean Payton’s regime. His consistency and leadership have made him a respected voice in the locker room, and one who doesn’t shy away from sending messages to opponents.

Ahead of Denver’s Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, Cooper was asked about facing rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. His answer made waves, as reported by Luca Evans on X, formerly Twitter:

“He’s a young guy. He’s feelin’ himself a little bit. He’s out there running around. He’s got the chain on. He’s dancing,” Cooper said with a grin, via local reporters. “I feel like everybody needs something, you know.”

#Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper does not seem particularly intimidated by Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart. “He’s a young guy. He’s feelin’ himself a little bit. He’s out there running around. He’s got the chain on. He’s dancing. I feel like everybody needs something, you know.” pic.twitter.com/s4TgIPPlff — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 15, 2025

The mention of Dart’s trademark necklace, something he’s worn since college, drew laughs from teammates but also revealed that the rookie is already getting under the skin of opponents. Dart’s charisma and swagger have quickly become part of his reputation, and Cooper’s comment reflects just how noticeable that energy is across the league.

The Broncos’ defense will need more than confidence to slow Dart down. The Giants’ young quarterback has made a strong impression in his first few starts, leading New York to a 2-1 record since taking over.

He’s shown poise, mobility, and a knack for extending plays outside the pocket — traits that have forced opposing defenses to stay disciplined.

The Giants, meanwhile, are dealing with controversy off the field. According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, New York is “bracing for a fine” after head coach Brian Daboll followed Dart into the concussion tent during Thursday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, violating league protocol.

While no suspensions are expected, the NFL plans to send a clear message by issuing a monetary penalty.

As for Dart, he’ll need to keep his composure against a fired-up Denver front seven. Cooper has made his warning clear — and when the two meet on Sunday, only one of them will get the last word.