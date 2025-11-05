The Arizona Cardinals have been without Kyler Murray due to a foot injury, and the team has decided to put him on injured reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Cardinals are placing QB Kyler Murray on injured reserve due to his foot injury, meaning he now will miss a minimum of four games. Cardinals say this will give Murray the chance to focus on rehabbing his foot injury and that he is committed to getting back as soon as possible,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cardinals will continue to roll with Jacoby Brissett as the starter, as he recently got them a win against the Dallas Cowboys.