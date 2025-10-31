The Denver Broncos received a major boost this week, though it comes amid mounting pressure. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s return from suspension is now official, and he isn’t mincing words about his readiness to contribute. His comeback is a crucial development for a team dealing with the loss of Patrick Surtain II, who is expected to miss four weeks with an injury that left a significant void in the secondary. For a Denver defense that ranks fifth in the NFL in both total yards (281.4) and points allowed (18.9) per game, Greenlaw’s energy is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity. The timing could not be more critical for a franchise determined to maintain its grip on the AFC West and chase a championship.

Greenlaw has endured a turbulent 2025 season, making his re-emergence all the more dramatic. After missing the first six games with a quad injury, he played just 21 snaps in Week 7 before a lapse in judgment led to a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was forced to watch from the sidelines as his teammates dominated in Week 8 — a humbling experience that has clearly fueled his desire to make an immediate and sustained impact. His return isn’t just about filling a roster spot, it’s about reclaiming his role as a key contributor and leader for the Broncos.

The linebacker’s mindset was made crystal clear to the public Thursday afternoon. DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens shared a powerful quote from the linebacker on X (formerly known as Twitter), that perfectly encapsulates his readiness for the team's upcoming Week 9 matchup vs. the Houston Texans.

“I could go all day”

The five-word declaration sent a direct message to his coaches, teammates, and the rest of the league. It made one thing clear, the six-year veteran has no intention of being eased back into action with a limited snap count. With Surtain sidelined, Denver’s defense must shift its identity from a coverage-first unit to one built on pressure and disruption from the front seven.

Greenlaw is positioning himself as the engine for that transformation, ready to shoulder a full workload from his very first snap back on the field. His performance could be the deciding factor in whether the Broncos sustain their elite defensive standard — a unit that currently leads the NFL in both third-down (29.9%) and red-zone (40%) efficiency — through a critical stretch of the season.