The Denver Broncos are riding a strong 6-2 start to this NFL season, but one of their biggest stars could be sidelined longer than fans hoped. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II suffered a pectoral strain during Week 8's win, and his short-term future has sparked plenty of speculation.

Head coach Sean Payton’s update on Wednesday didn’t exactly clear the air. When pressed on Surtain’s status, the third-year coach avoided confirming whether the All-Pro corner would land on Injured Reserve. Payton’s measured response kept attention locked on how the Broncos defense plans to adapt without its best player.

DNVR Sports's Zac Stevens posted the moment to X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Payton carefully sidestepping the IR question after the team’s walkthrough.

“We’ve had all of those discussions”

Sean Payton was asked if Pat Surtain II is a candidate for IR: “We’ve had all of those discussions” pic.twitter.com/d81BiY5lqY — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 29, 2025

The clip spread quickly across social media as fans debated whether Payton was protecting strategic information ahead of NFL Week 9 vs. the Houston Texans. Multiple reports later confirmed that the injury was a 4-to-6-week pectoral strain. Denver seems optimistic, choosing not to move Surtain to the IR, which would’ve guaranteed at least a month on the shelf.

Article Continues Below

The situation underscores the team's focus on long-term health over short-term gains, trusting depth and preparation to keep the Broncos defense steady through a challenging midseason stretch.

The timing lines up well with the team's schedule. With a Week 12 bye on the horizon, the Broncos could have their shutdown corner back in action by Week 13 against Washington. In the meantime, second-year defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine is expected to step into the boundary role opposite Riley Moss.

Even with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year sidelined, the Broncos defense remains one of the league’s most disciplined units. Payton’s steady tone reflects confidence in his young corners and in second-year quarterback Bo Nix’s leadership to sustain the team’s hot start.

If the current recovery timeline holds, the injury scare to Surtain may prove to be only a brief detour for a Broncos defense that continues to thrive under pressure.