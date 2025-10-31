The Denver Broncos are one of the hottest teams in football. They will need every bit of that momentum when they visit NRG Stadium in Week 9 for a showdown with the Houston Texans. The Broncos (6-2) enter the matchup on a five-game winning streak. They are fresh off a dominant 44–24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterback Bo Nix has settled comfortably into his role. He leads an efficient and confident offense that’s complemented by a defense capable of closing out games. Denver, though, now faces its toughest challenge yet. The Texans defense ranks first in both points and yards allowed. To make matters more difficult, the Broncos will be without star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He suffered a pectoral injury last week. That's a major blow to a secondary about to face CJ Stroud and a surging Texans offense.

Terrible Texans

The Texans (3-4) have clawed their way back into contention after an 0-3 start. They have won three of their last four, including a statement 26–15 win over the 49ers. Houston’s turnaround has been fueled by an improving offensive line, Stroud’s poise under pressure, and a defense led by pass-rushing duo Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Sunday’s clash should be a defensive slugfest between two teams that pride themselves on physicality and discipline.

For the Broncos, continuing their win streak would cement them as legitimate AFC contenders. Of course, to do it, they’ll have to win ugly against one of the NFL’s toughest, most well-coached squads.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Texans and the Broncos in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

Bo Nix will pass for over 300 yards

Facing the NFL’s top-ranked defense, Nix will throw for over 300 yards. He will prove once again that Denver’s offense is no fluke. Yes, the Texans’ defensive front is elite. That said, their pass coverage can be exploited with precise timing routes and smart pre-snap reads. Over the past five games, Nix has completed passes at a 72 percent clip. He has become increasingly comfortable using his mobility to escape collapsing pockets and find open receivers downfield.

Houston’s defense thrives on disrupting rhythm with pressure. Still, Nix’s quick decision-making neutralizes that advantage. Expect Denver to design rollouts and quick passes early before dialing up deeper shots to Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin once Houston’s safeties creep up.

Nix throws for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He will outduel Stroud statistically and show that Denver’s passing attack can produce even against the league’s best defense.

Texans allow over 150 rushing yards

The Broncos’ offensive line has quietly become one of the most dominant in football. This will pave the way for JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey to control the tempo and wear down defenses. Denver’s ground game is about rhythm and balance. When the Broncos rush for over 130 yards, they’re undefeated this season.

The Texans’ aggressive front seven, led by Hunter and Anderson, can sometimes over-pursue. This will leave cutback lanes open for patient runners like Williams. Expect the Broncos to take advantage of that aggressiveness with zone runs and traps designed to exploit those gaps. The Broncos will rush for 155 yards as a team, with Dobbins contributing 100 of them and a touchdown.

CJ Stroud throws multiple interceptions

Even without Surtain, this Denver defense remains a nightmare for quarterbacks. Note that the Broncos lead the league in sacks. Their pressure packages create chaos for even the most composed passers. That spells trouble for Stroud. He has been excellent at times but still prone to the occasional misread under heavy pressure.

Denver will likely lean on disguised coverages, simulated pressures, and late blitzes to confuse Stroud’s reads. With Denver’s front collapsing the pocket, Stroud may be forced to throw off-balance. Now, the Broncos’ opportunistic secondary will be waiting. Stroud throws two interceptions, one of which flips the game’s momentum.

Broncos survive a tough Texans challenge

There will be higher-scoring games on the Week 9 slate. However, few as physically demanding as this one. Both the Broncos and Texans play old-school football. They are heavy on defense and built to win in the trenches. Yes, Houston’s rise is impressive. That said, Denver’s balance gives them the edge. Note that the Texans’ offensive line has been inconsistent all season. Against Denver’s relentless pass rush, that’s a recipe for trouble.

Expect the Broncos to dictate tempo early with the run game and force Stroud into mistakes when Houston tries to rally. Houston will keep it close, but in the end, the Broncos’ superior protection and discipline will prevail. Denver wins, 24–17, grinding out their sixth straight victory in a game that showcases their toughness, adaptability, and growing confidence.

Final thoughts

The Broncos aren’t just winning. They are winning the right way. Behind a poised quarterback and a defense that thrives on chaos, Denver looks like a legitimate postseason threat. Week 9 won’t be pretty, but it doesn’t have to be.

For Houston, this game is a test of whether their defense can carry them against an opponent that refuses to be outworked. For Denver, it’s another chance to prove their winning streak isn’t a fluke but the product of resilience and belief.