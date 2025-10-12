The New York Giants earned an impressive win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. However, the victory didn't come without a bit of controversy.

As quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the medical tent for a concussion check, he was followed by head coach Brian Daboll. That is against NFL protocol. Because of that, the Giants are expected to be fined for how the situation was handled, via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

“The Giants are bracing for a fine as the result of this,” Glazer said. “When it comes to concussion protocol, they don't mess around.”

Article Continues Below

The NFL and NFLPA launched a joint investigation into the matter. However, Glazer doesn't expect any suspension or loss of draft picks to take place. Still, New York will be fined for what Daboll did, as the league want to send a message.

Once the Giants get past their controversy, they'll look to build off of their win against the Eagles. The health of Dart will be pivotal for any New York success. Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Dart has gone 2-1, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 508 yards, four touchdown and two interceptions. Furthermore, he has run for 167 yards and two scores.

The Giants will certainly be cautious with the rookie anytime an injury pops up. But the NFL wants Daboll to understand that he can't enter the tent. Once hit with the find, he, all of New York and the rest of the league will have a better understanding of what the standards are. And that consequences for not following protocol.